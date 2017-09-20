Financial regulators will get the power to punish rights violations
New act widens the scope of regulation to protect all people affected by financial misconduct, write Baone Twala and Nomonde Nyembe
The president recently signed the Financial Sector Regulations Act into law. The act has been lauded by business and organisations such as the Banking Association SA, and rightly so.
One of the aims of the act is to achieve a financial system that "supports balanced and sustainable growth" in the country; another is to promote "the fair treatment and protection of financial customers".
Sustainability is the balanced sum of economic, environmental and social considerations. The act truly provides for the promotion and protection of the human aspect of sustainability. The social, or human, arm of sustainability is equally important to the achievement of the act’s aims and, therefore, worthy of promotion and protection.
In providing practical ways to promote and protect the social aspect of sustainability, the act achieves something very significant. It illustrates how the government can create an environment in which business can flourish while simultaneously protecting and promoting human rights.
This act is a final iteration of the draft Financial Sector Regulation Bill and has come a long way from the first draft, which did not provide for human rights promotion and protection. In presenting the bill to Parliament, the Treasury indicated that the legislation had no constitutional implications. The bill did, however, recognise and provide protections of consumer rights. This narrow scope of protection was insufficient and inconsistent with the Constitution.
The Constitution is the supreme law of the country. All laws in SA need to abide by it in order to be considered constitutional. And, in section 8(2), the Constitution imputes rights and responsibilities on companies as well as the state and individuals as far as applicable. Thus they have applicable responsibilities to respect, protect, promote and fulfil human rights. The non-binding international standard is that corporations have the minimum responsibility to respect human rights.
Crucial amendments to the draft bill now ensure that the act meets the constitutional standard and supersedes international standards as relates to business and human rights.
It is important that the Financial Sector Regulation Act is consistent with the Constitution because it would be unlawful, and therefore invalid, if it were not. But it is also necessary to ensure the protection of rights of people who are vulnerable to human rights violations and have no access to remedy. Without remedy, and mechanisms for remedy, violations would simply continue.
The act recognises rights and then provides for the protection of those rights by creating accountability mechanisms
A financial service provider’s radius of impact extends beyond its suppliers and consumers.
A business entity’s operations affect many people who may not necessarily be contracted to supply or consume its products. In the case of a grocery chain, for example, these affected individuals include the communities living on and around the farms that supply the fruit and vegetables it sells.
Another example is people living in the vicinity of manufacturing plants that improperly dispose of the waste materials from the manufacturing process. There are many others.
Affected people do not necessarily supply or buy a certain product but are affected by its production. The act specifically commits to compliance with the Constitution and provides for practical ways to ensure the fulfilment of the Constitution.
The act recognises rights and then provides for the protection of those rights by creating accountability mechanisms. These ensure that affected persons whose rights have been violated have some form of recourse. The preamble of the act sets out that one of the act’s objectives is to "provide for the protection and promotion of rights in the financial sector as enshrined in the Constitution".
Chapter 9 of the act empowers the Prudential Authority and/or the Financial Sector Conduct Authority to gather information and conduct onsite inspections and investigations of financial institutions. In doing so, the authorities must be mindful of the dignity, freedom, security, privacy and other constitutional rights of affected people.
Unsurprisingly, the act fails to specifically include human rights violations of affected persons and provide for punishment in that regard. The act does make reference to actions "causing or contributing to instability in the financial system, or likely to do so". This catchall phrase leaves a lot of room for interpretation.
Horrific as the violence in Marikana in 2012 was, it has had the positive outcome of recognising the financial implications of human rights violations. Only an uninformed person would argue that Marikana would not be covered by this catchall phrase. Consequently, human rights violations pose foreseeable risks to financial stability.
Furthermore, the powers provided to the Prudential Authority and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority are wide and discretionary. They seem to allow for an approach or complaints by any affected people.
This is an improvement from the first draft in that it provides access to remedy for people whose rights have been violated by financial institutions.
Whether directly or indirectly, the Financial Sector Regulation Act commits to, and provides for, the promotion and protection of human rights on a scale wider than consumer protection. These promotions and protections of rights are as important as economic considerations in the pursuit of sustainable growth in SA.
We welcome the recognition of and provision for punishment of causes of financial instability, within which human rights violations fit perfectly. We hope the act not only provides new statutory infrastructure, but also marks the beginning of an economic environment in which corporate actors respect human rights and are held to account if they do not.
• Twala and Nyembe are attorneys at the Centre for Applied Legal Studies, based at Wits University. They write in their own capacity.
