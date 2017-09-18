CARTOON: Immunity Idols

The general market consensus is for the Bank to cut interest rates 25-basis points on Thursday
President Jacob Zuma relishes distraction as he pushes for SA’s third turn as a nonpermanent member of the UN Security Council
Fortunately the vehicles that caught alighare only used for spare parts and will not affect operations, says defence force spokesperson
The ANC also wants the court to nullify an earlier decision not to table motions of no confidence in the Joburg mayor, and in speaker Vasco da Gama
PPC group manager of corporate affairs Siobhan McCarthy said further details remained confidential at this stage
The Bank is expected to lower interest rates despite a likely rise in inflation numbers, writes Claire Bisseker
‘This new development will certainly improve rail and road transport links between SA and the rest of the continent,’ says trade and industry minister Rob Davies
Pyongyang’s recent nuclear and missile tests are expected to loom large at the UN General Assembly
Negewo and Cherenet claim Cape Town Marathon titles
Scientists at Wits University are part of a pioneering group which aims to make the internet far more secure, and to speed it up by a factor of 1,000
