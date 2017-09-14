Gordhan should sever old political ties

Let me use the example of my father to explain, with reference to members of the SACP, who have shifted uneasily in their seats and signalled a Gordhan-like dissatisfaction with the status quo in the ANC.

My father, Yusuf Cachalia, was secretary of the South African Indian Congress, joint secretary with Walter Sisulu of the joint planning council of the Defiance Campaign and a one-time member of the SACP’s central committee.

I was privileged to get to know my father after I spent a decade of involuntary exile in the UK. He was a wise man. Like Gordhan, he had moved away from the Marxism he had embraced in the 1950s and 1960s and remained similarly loyal to the ANC. He died in 1995 and didn’t even live to see his life-long friend, Nelson Mandela, come to grips with the challenges of government in the new SA he had fought so hard for.

Throughout his political career, he was a close colleague of Yusuf Dadoo, a longtime chairman of the SACP. My father’s philosophy combined elements of Gandhism, Marxism and orthodox Islamic thought, and evinced an economic pragmatism that was informed by his core beliefs.

Many years of being banned and house-arrested from the 1960s onwards resulted in his foray into the world of business. He started a clothing company that grew into a retailing, manufacturing and wholesaling operation across parts of SA, Mozambique and Malawi.

It was in this context that I worked closely with him and got to know him.

We discussed everything from philosophy to politics, economics and religion, often as I accompanied him on his daily stroll to John Vorster Square to sign the daily report register. I was witness to a man whose world view was molded when days were dark and friends were few.

The victory of the allies over fascism, the immense human sacrifice by the socialist countries in this quest, the solidarity they showed towards liberation movements and the internationalism they espoused, made a lasting impact on him as he sought to bring about much-needed change and help foster a vision of a fairer society.