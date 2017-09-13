Zuma Jr’s bare-faced effrontery vs Gordhan’s quite proper disclosures

A conflict of interest arises when the aims of two parties are incompatible. The aim of the president ought to be to uphold his oath of office. The aim of the Guptas is to profit in their business activities. Treating the Guptas as some form of "royal game" is incompatible with the duty to uphold the right of everyone to equality before the law. Allowing the Guptas to get away with under-declaring their income to SARS and protecting them against investigation of this malfeasance (yes, tax evasion is still a crime), is a conflict situation — as is the dilly-dallying over getting on with appointing a commission of inquiry into state capture, allegedly by the Guptas.

Indeed, the president is so conflicted by his friendship with the Guptas, and his son’s involvement in their business activities, that he is unable to act by appointing the necessary commission into state capture. This should be done by the deputy president, who is required under Section 90 of the Constitution to act when the president is unable to act.

However, as the Guptas are likely to be interrogated about, inter alia, their alleged attempt to bribe then-deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas with a R600m pay-off that would have given them the keys to the Treasury, be assured that nothing will happen anytime soon on this front. Instead, convoluted and unnecessary litigation will wend its way tortuously through the courts and reach finality either shortly before or shortly after the lights go out all over the country.

The only good news to come out of the publication of Duduzane Zuma’s letter is that Gordhan is seeking legal advice on it. Acting in a conflict of interest situation is at the very least unethical — it can also be illegal. Transactions that are concluded in conflict situations may be voidable in law.

Whichever way one looks at it, the letter to Gordhan is defamatory in a manner that could give rise to substantial damages. Here’s hoping that Gordhan is advised to take the matter of his defamation sufficiently seriously to interdict its repetition (and the threats made in it) as well as to claim damages flowing from the wide publication of the defamatory matter.

• Hoffman SC is a director of Accountability Now and the author of Confronting the Corrupt. He has not had any curry at the Saxonwold shebeen.