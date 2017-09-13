Richemont swings from profit warning to sales growth of 12%

Swiss watch exports may finally have snapped their slump.

Meanwhile, Richemont has been pro-active in buying back and recycling excess stock to ease overcapacity in the market. It is continuing this disciplined stance, by controlling supplies to third-party retailers. That should put it in good stead if the export recovery picks up steam.

But its shares are up almost 50% over the past year. They trade on a forward price earnings ratio of 24 times, at a premium to Swatch Group, and also to the Bloomberg Intelligence luxury peer group, so it looks like most of the good news is already priced in.

With such a premium, investors should be on watch. While indications are that the top-end timepiece upturn has further to go, as Gadfly has argued, it won’t be a straight-line recovery.

Richemont’s latest performance benefited from easy comparisons and one-time gains, including the excess stock buybacks. Excluding this, sales growth was 7%. Comparisons will become more difficult over the coming months, as sales began to stabilise in the second half of 2016.

Meanwhile, revenue growth in Europe lagged most other regions as the strength of the euro weighed on demand. There are risks the currency could continue to strengthen, while a revival of terrorism fears could further deter the lucrative travelling luxury consumer.

And Richemont has issues closer to home. Last November, it announced a sweeping overhaul of its board, making way for a younger generation of managers. Among them was Georges Kern, the highly rated head of watchmaking. But he quit in July to become CEO of Breitling after its private-equity takeover.