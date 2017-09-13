LAND REFORM:
New farmers must sow good governance
SA cannot attract investment and have sustainable productivity on land unless governance practices improve
If rural poverty is to be alleviated, good governance practices among communal property institutions have to be prioritised to ensure beneficiaries of the land reform programme begin to drive job creation and play a role in poverty alleviation.
The productive use of restored land is a plausible solution to tackling some of the challenges relating to poverty in rural areas. One of the challenges in land reform is ensuring good governance practices in areas where land ownership has been restored.
While SA has made some progress in ensuring restitution of land rights, much more still needs to be done to ensure land is used productively and managed well. This is becoming more urgent due to the rise in the number of rural people living below the poverty line, as shown by Statistics SA in its poverty trends study.
SA cannot attract investment and have sustainable productivity on land unless governance practices among land reform beneficiaries are improved. It cannot alleviate rural poverty unless obtained land is made productive for beneficiaries.
According to Stats SA, Africans and especially children aged 17 years or younger, women, people from rural areas, those living in the Eastern Cape or Limpopo and those with little or no education are worst affected by poverty. Yet SA has some of the most fertile farming soil in the region.
That the Eastern Cape and Limpopo have the most people living below the poverty line is a huge concern.
Support for beneficiaries of land reform is necessary to drive productivity and enable them to employ the numbers commercial farmers traditionally employed.
Collaboration among sector players has to increase and investors and willing commercial farmers have to work with communities in ensuring land becomes more productive. This can only be done with those beneficiaries who are willing to adopt good governance practices and transparency in managing their affairs.
In terms of the Communal Property Associations (CPA) Act of 1996, CPAs have to hold annual general meetings and submit basic information to the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform. The information required includes the names of committee members, minutes of the annual meeting and a schedule of dealings in land and financial statements. Most CPAs are unable to comply with these basic requirements.
However, according to the Communal Properties Associations’ 2015-16 annual report, the election of new committee members is often blocked by previous committees whose term of office has expired; committee members often use the resources of the CPAs for their personal benefit; no proper records are kept of CPA finances and meetings where major decisions are taken regarding assets; CPA executive committees are used as land-holding and business entities; and provincial officials who facilitated the establishment of CPAs are expected to continue supporting them.
Noncompliance with these basic good governance requirements is as much of a challenge as the productivity of the returned land because such farms cannot do business with investors.
Most farms that were traditionally used for commercial farming are now being used for subsistence farming because there isn’t enough support at foundational level to sustain commercial productivity.
It all starts with good governance practices.
• Setou is with the Vumelana Advisory Fund.
