New farmers must sow good governance

SA cannot attract investment and have sustainable productivity on land unless governance practices among land reform beneficiaries are improved. It cannot alleviate rural poverty unless obtained land is made productive for beneficiaries.

According to Stats SA, Africans and especially children aged 17 years or younger, women, people from rural areas, those living in the Eastern Cape or Limpopo and those with little or no education are worst affected by poverty. Yet SA has some of the most fertile farming soil in the region.

That the Eastern Cape and Limpopo have the most people living below the poverty line is a huge concern.

Support for beneficiaries of land reform is necessary to drive productivity and enable them to employ the numbers commercial farmers traditionally employed.

Collaboration among sector players has to increase and investors and willing commercial farmers have to work with communities in ensuring land becomes more productive. This can only be done with those beneficiaries who are willing to adopt good governance practices and transparency in managing their affairs.

In terms of the Communal Property Associations (CPA) Act of 1996, CPAs have to hold annual general meetings and submit basic information to the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform. The information required includes the names of committee members, minutes of the annual meeting and a schedule of dealings in land and financial statements. Most CPAs are unable to comply with these basic requirements.