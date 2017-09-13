How Eskom is dimming amid transition to renewable energy

Competition in the form of distributed-generation options such as rooftop solar is cheaper than Eskom electricity. Demand for these alternatives drives costs down and distributed-generation options such as solar photovoltaic systems become more attractive. Each self-generation unit installed reduces the sales of Eskom, which has a largely fixed cost base.

Its unit cost of production therefore rises, with fewer units being sold, and its costs virtually remain the same. That means electricity prices must increase above inflation to enable Eskom to continue to cover its costs.

As alternatives become cheaper, more systems are installed and the gap between Eskom tariffs and the alternative distributed supply increases annually, motivating even more customers to install their plants.

Eskom argues that it is being unfairly treated as it is subsidising reliability for off-grid customers and is not being compensated for this.

The regulator responds by charging all customers with a grid connection an increased monthly connection fee — which encourages customers to go off the grid entirely.

This will continue until the utility is unable to function effectively, its assets are decommissioned and debt service is potentially compromised. This forces the government to step in to sell off assets at bargain rates to compensate lenders.

Then comes the ignominious end to an industry that has been energising economies from the industrial revolution.

This utility death spiral captures others in its vortex of loss: major industrial customers, unable to go off grid, pay over the odds; and the poorest, who can neither afford the capital of self-generation nor access credit, pay more and more — increasing their poverty trap.

Based on experiences learnt with some pain in other countries, SA can manage the transition to a new energy future that positions it to enter a new era of clean, affordable and reliable zero-emissions electricity.

It requires a very different approach to the power sector to the one currently adopted.