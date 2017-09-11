After Harvey Americans want more Jeeps and trucks

While post-hurricane buying preferences tilt to trucks for understandable reasons, general US new vehicle preferences have been tilting to light trucks (which include sport utility vehicles) for the past two years — coinciding with a plunge in petrol prices. Late last year, dealers sold more than a million new trucks in one month, and sold barely half as many cars.

Monthly US vehicle sales are a noisy data series thanks to incentives and tax rebates. If we smooth it out a bit, by calculating the difference between light truck and car sales and then charting it as a 12-month moving average, the preference becomes clear. When oil hit all-time highs in 2008, buyers wanted more fuel-efficient cars; post-financial crisis, they still wanted more cars than trucks. As the economy recovered — and oil prices fell — Americans began tilting towards trucks and have stayed tilted that way.

Metro Houston-area residents are extremely dependent upon vehicles for personal travel, with a 94% vehicle ownership rate.

There is perhaps one thing even more essential than a car, even in Houston. Last month, CareerBuilder surveyed US adults about goods or services that they would not give up, regardless of income.

Five years ago, nearly 45% of those surveyed said driving. Internet service was higher, but fewer than 25% said their mobile devices. This year, more respondents said their phones were essential than those who said driving — even as driving rose in absolute importance.

Fortunately, perhaps, for those recovering from Hurricane Harvey, that one device so essential to modern life — regardless of financial circumstances — is safely in their purse or pocket right now.

