Racism in SA no mirage conjured up by Bell Pottinger

The intersections of race and class are very clearly rooted in the apartheid monster, which contrary to popular liberal belief, did not magically end with democracy in 1994.

Clearly, Bell Pottinger had no hand in the creation of the white men behaving shamefully in the Spur video, the KFC video or the Ocean Basket video. Clearly, the grinding poverty that reduces so many black South Africans to the status of paupers in their own land is not the fabrication of a fancy public relations agency from London.

Despite this, many unreconstructed white South Africans have not made any attempt to fully engage with and understand the full horror of apartheid. Many expect black people to "get over it" or claim they weren’t old enough to be complicit. And far too many white people have participated in the subtle mental slide from oppressor to victim.

I’ve lost count of how many white people have tried to tell me they are now an oppressed minority: the spectrum ranges from the "white genocide" crowd on one end, skims over the "white male fragility" crowd and ends with the "but we worked hard" brigade. (The same people are genuinely baffled when it is pointed out that the majority of SA’s working class live below the poverty line.)

This is inevitably followed by complaints that their children have no future and cannot find jobs because of affirmative action. Emotive rhetoric aside, the data speak for themselves: white people still hold a disproportionate amount of power and wealth.

In many ways, the worst are not even the rabid apartheid apologists who can regularly be seen on Twitter claiming apartheid was not as bad as the Holodomor or the Holocaust and thus not a crime against humanity (as if we are participating in some kind of macabre Oppression Olympics). They are open and honest about their racism, don’t try to hide it and are hopefully a small minority.