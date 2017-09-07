TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE
Tardiness has ripple effect across society
There are few human habits as infuriating as tardiness, that habit of being late or delaying arrival. Whatever the excuse, it conjures up an eclectic mix of emotions and is generally frowned upon by those affected by it.
For most people, acute lateness is commonly regarded as a sign of disorganisation or, simply disrespect for others. Racist stereotypes associate tardiness with Africans who as a group are perceived to be inherently prone to being late, hence the advent of the pejorative term "African time".
An analysis of the psychology of lateness offers insights into malfunctioning minds; the subject transcends race, class or gender. However, my experience with this subject thrusts me into a race-propelled spin, as I often struggle to understand why, as illustrated in my life, some people think it is a social, political or business faux pas to be or act on time.
Let me explain. With the beast of apartheid barely defeated, I joined a multitude of South African entrepreneurs in the late 1990s in what seemed like a business stampede into West African countries such as Nigeria as we sought to explore business opportunities beyond our borders.
I learnt very early during my numerous excursions to Nigeria that a confirmed meeting with, say, a senior government official or minister, could end up taking place hours later or even the following day, as our hosts usually seemed to have an adversarial attitude towards punctuality and diaries.
Recently, a high-flying black media mogul arrived more than half an hour late for a meeting scheduled by his personal assistant. I was inclined to accept his excuse for his lateness until I realised that he would only accord me an audience of less than 15 minutes as he was already late for his next meeting. I have vowed never to have a follow-up meeting after such an encounter.
Some weeks later I decided to approach the post office manager to seek a resolution of a matter related to my post box (yes, I still have one!) only to wait almost half an hour after the published opening time with no one in sight. I guess it is just a coincidence of nature and affirmative action that all staff at that post office happen to be black.
I am under no illusion that lateness is the preserve of black people. However, is it fair to posit that black people are generally prone to, acquiesce to, or expected to accept, tardiness? It is not uncommon for African guests to rock up as an event is about to conclude and expect to be served warm three-course meals by their hosts.
My (now himself late) uncle, Abram Morolong, eschewed lateness and would often berate those who arrived late for meetings or family functions. He would jokingly warn latecomers that they would one day even be late for their own funerals.
Tardiness is not only unprofessional and a blatant show of disrespect for others and their position, it can also have a ripple effect across the entire economy and society. A study conducted in 2012 in the UK suggested that staff lateness cost the economy R180bn a year, roughly 0.4% of that economy’s GDP.
Apparently, punctuality is not a South African comparative advantage. Our politicians, notwithstanding their blue-light convoys, habitually turn up late to meetings or become paralysed when their collective conscience demands that they act in the interest of the public.
ANC presidential hopeful Cyril Ramaphosa is being accused of tardiness for seemingly only discovering his tepid voice against state capture recently, while his arch-nemesis, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, only discovered a florist suitable for, and GPS co-ordinates to, the Marikana koppie five years too late, just as her political race flounders.
Italian politician and philosopher Niccolo Machiavelli is quoted thus: "Tardiness often robs us opportunity, and the dispatch of our forces." These words implore us to act quickly when opportunity arises.
To act before we lose the chance to "dispatch our forces", whether they be relieving society of a constitutionally delinquent president when the Constitutional Court pronounces on his unbecomingness, stopping state capture before billions of rand are spirited away to offshore jurisdictions by friends of the president and their economic hit men, safeguarding and advancing the interests of black business and excellence, or identifying opportunities and taking advantage of our comparative advantages in the face of the fourth industrial revolution.
My generation of political activists lambasted our forebears for tardiness in prosecuting the liberation struggle and, justifiably or not, for timidity in engaging the apartheid military beast head-on. Most of us are, however, seemingly oblivious of the ripple effect our collective tardiness to act as responsible participants in this political dispensation affects how we are governed and the type of society we are likely to bequeath to future generations.
Sadly, this only helps reinforce racial stereotypes that associate tardiness with African cultural tendencies, political and economic impotence. A vexing question is: will our generation be decried as the tardiest in history, or will it be pardoned for finding the courage and conscience to reject political miscreants come 2019?
• Khaas (@tebogokhaas), a proponent of the Black Consciousness Movement philosophy, is a businessman and social and political commentator.
