Tardiness has ripple effect across society

I am under no illusion that lateness is the preserve of black people. However, is it fair to posit that black people are generally prone to, acquiesce to, or expected to accept, tardiness? It is not uncommon for African guests to rock up as an event is about to conclude and expect to be served warm three-course meals by their hosts.

My (now himself late) uncle, Abram Morolong, eschewed lateness and would often berate those who arrived late for meetings or family functions. He would jokingly warn latecomers that they would one day even be late for their own funerals.

Tardiness is not only unprofessional and a blatant show of disrespect for others and their position, it can also have a ripple effect across the entire economy and society. A study conducted in 2012 in the UK suggested that staff lateness cost the economy R180bn a year, roughly 0.4% of that economy’s GDP.

Apparently, punctuality is not a South African comparative advantage. Our politicians, notwithstanding their blue-light convoys, habitually turn up late to meetings or become paralysed when their collective conscience demands that they act in the interest of the public.

ANC presidential hopeful Cyril Ramaphosa is being accused of tardiness for seemingly only discovering his tepid voice against state capture recently, while his arch-nemesis, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, only discovered a florist suitable for, and GPS co-ordinates to, the Marikana koppie five years too late, just as her political race flounders.

Italian politician and philosopher Niccolo Machiavelli is quoted thus: "Tardiness often robs us opportunity, and the dispatch of our forces." These words implore us to act quickly when opportunity arises.

To act before we lose the chance to "dispatch our forces", whether they be relieving society of a constitutionally delinquent president when the Constitutional Court pronounces on his unbecomingness, stopping state capture before billions of rand are spirited away to offshore jurisdictions by friends of the president and their economic hit men, safeguarding and advancing the interests of black business and excellence, or identifying opportunities and taking advantage of our comparative advantages in the face of the fourth industrial revolution.

My generation of political activists lambasted our forebears for tardiness in prosecuting the liberation struggle and, justifiably or not, for timidity in engaging the apartheid military beast head-on. Most of us are, however, seemingly oblivious of the ripple effect our collective tardiness to act as responsible participants in this political dispensation affects how we are governed and the type of society we are likely to bequeath to future generations.

Sadly, this only helps reinforce racial stereotypes that associate tardiness with African cultural tendencies, political and economic impotence. A vexing question is: will our generation be decried as the tardiest in history, or will it be pardoned for finding the courage and conscience to reject political miscreants come 2019?

• Khaas (@tebogokhaas), a proponent of the Black Consciousness Movement philosophy, is a businessman and social and political commentator.