Postbank must lend with prudence and steer clear of politics
Owning a banking licence will only take the Postbank so far, but does not guarantee profitability
The ANC’s national policy conference came and went in July without any concrete evidence of a broad policy shift.
However, one outcome that raised eyebrows was the decision to continue to convert the Postbank from a deposit-taking institution into a state-owned credit provider.
Given the government’s poor performance in running and overseeing state-owned enterprises, concerns have been aired that this venture is just another fiscal drag in the making. But it does not have to be that way. Like any new prospective entrant into the banking sector, rigorous licensing criteria will need to be met. Provided the Postbank makes the cut, it can make a positive contribution to economic development if it lends profitably and can steer clear of political meddling.
SA is often seen as having a low level of financial inclusion. But this notion is misleading. The latest data from the World Bank show that 26-million adults had a bank account in 2014, which, although still not enough, compares with 18-million just three years before that. Private sector banks have thus brought nearly 3-million adults into the formal banking fold every year between 2011 and 2014.
This is not bad going.
Where this perception may carry some weight is in the relatively low access to credit for the majority of the population. In 2014, only 12% of adults had borrowed from banks. While this is an improvement on the 9% in 2011, it still falls short of the 16% average for a sample of 25 emerging markets, the IMF notes.
The South African Reserve Bank recently granted provisional licences to three banks, in line with the government’s desire to further broaden access to financial services for households and small businesses. One of these was the Postbank, which submitted its application a few weeks ago, in expectation of becoming an official, licensed bank.
But the Postbank still has to pass the regulator’s final tests. Several factors favour its chances: it already forms part of the National Payment System; its countrywide branch network is in place; and it reportedly has 5.7-million deposit-making clients, net equity of R2.7bn and capital of R1.4bn in excess of capital-adequacy requirements. Moreover, it is no longer a division of the South African Post Office. As Telecommunications and Postal Services Minister Siyabonga Cwele recently pointed out, this means the Postbank already operates as a banking company, with a governance structure and a board that has already passed the scrutiny of the Reserve Bank.
However, these achievements are only part of a broader package of regulatory, technical and (more modern) systems-related requirements that must be met. Also, the Reserve Bank takes its mandate of safeguarding financial stability too seriously to begin cutting any corners now, even when the government is an applicant.
A fully fledged, state-run bank operating on the same commercial principles as private sector banks could contribute to increased competition, and even greater access to banking services
Owning a banking licence will only take the Postbank so far in its quest to extend credit, as it is an important stamp of approval but does not guarantee profitability.
Lending to low-LSM households and small enterprises is risky; not only are the administrative and regulatory costs of doing so high, but the applicants seeking credit often have erratic income streams, little or no collateral and limited credit records, if any. Lending prudently in an open and transparent fashion is what existing depositors would expect from the Postbank.
A fully fledged, state-run bank operating on the same commercial principles as private sector banks could contribute to increased competition, and even greater access to banking services. But the global graveyard is full of failed state-owned banks. While special circumstances occasionally play a role, the main cause of many international state bank failures has been political interference.
The moment lending decisions were driven by politics rather than sound economics, the banks were doomed to suffer credit misallocations, ballooning nonperforming loans and, eventually, financial ruin. Consequently, the unbanked were deprived of the credit initially intended. And, even worse, political insiders benefited at their expense.
With the economy in recession and the sovereign battling to fend off further credit-rating downgrades, SA simply cannot afford another fiscal drag. Prudence rather than political popularity must be prioritised.
• Le Roux is chief economist, while Gopaldas and Mhlanga are analysts at Rand Merchant Bank.
