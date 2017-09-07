How mindful investing can guarantee a better education

Last year, South African universities faced one of the most violent structural crises of the past 30 years. Students challenged something that had long been taken for granted: that they should have to pay for their tertiary education since it is an industry that obeys free market principles.

The push-back against rising tuition fees did not take place in isolation. It has led to a wider student movement focused on decolonising universities at the economic, racial, curriculum, spatial and staff levels.

This movement raises two big questions: can academic institutions fulfil the needs and aspirations of a new generation of students who are reluctant to accept the status quo? And to what extent can and should universities be in charge of solving the societal problems around education, not only in SA but also elsewhere in the world?

It seems self-evident that universities cannot simply ignore what is happening on their campuses. They cannot disregard their students. Therefore, they have a duty to try to solve the societal challenges presented to them.

Of course, this means serious engagement about what a university is and what it should be in a society like ours. How it teaches and what it teaches must be part of that discussion. However, there is another often overlooked role that universities can play.

As large institutions, universities are responsible for investing significant amounts of pension money on behalf of their employees. They also have large endowments. The way these funds are allocated could have a substantial effect on transforming the education sector.

All around the world, universities’ pension and endowment funds are progressively aligning their investment portfolios with the concerns of students and staff. The thrust is towards a more caring form of capitalism.

To date, more than 300 institutional asset owners have signed up to the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), the largest responsible investment coalition worldwide. Yet only seven South African asset owners including the Government Employees’ Pension Fund, have signed this UN initiative.

So far, no universities on behalf of their retirement or endowment funds have signed the PRI in SA, or elsewhere in Africa. In the UK, the University Retirement Superannuation Scheme was the first academic retirement fund to sign the PRI in 2006.

In the US, the $35bn Harvard University Endowment Scheme signed up in 2014, under pressure from activist students. They highlighted the discrepancy between the curriculum at Harvard, which focused on ethics and sustainability, and the endowment fund’s approach of conducting business as usual.