Safest bet in times of uncertainty lies in long-term investments

However, these very same conditions, and the diverse equity market valuations that have resulted, mean this is a good environment for making long-term investment decisions.

US fund manager Howard Marks talks about taking the temperature of the market. This means gauging where it is hot (where confidence and expectations are high and the chances of finding good bargains are low) or cold (where prices are generally low and chances of finding bargains are high).

We characterise significant parts of the markets as hot, while smaller, less obvious parts of the market are cold. There is a large divergence globally between shares with the highest and lowest market valuations as measured by their price-to-book ratios (which give an indication of what the market would pay for the underlying net assets of a business).

In fact, the divergence between these parts of the markets is as extreme as it was during the dotcom bubble. The more expensive companies are those deemed to be bond-like, characterised by stable and growing earnings. In contrast, cyclical companies are cheaper.

In SA, large parts of the market are deeply out of favour due to political uncertainty, recessionary conditions and aggressive foreign selling. Investors can, therefore, buy quality companies at a widening margin of safety (a greater discount to what they’re inherently worth). Many of the firms are cyclical and more exposed to the South African economy, such as banks and midcap industrials.

What the market is potentially missing is that earnings are depressed for many of them. We expect earnings to improve for most of our South African investments despite the recessionary conditions and the combination of low earnings and low valuations supports strong long-term investment returns.