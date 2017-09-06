In two years, Brics bank achieves graduation from start-up phase

Two years on, the bank has firmly graduated out of its start-up phase. The original group of five professionals will reach 150 by the end of 2017. Its main headquarters in Shanghai will now be bolstered by its first regional office, the Africa Regional Centre, which opened recently in Johannesburg.

In this short period, we managed to issue our first green bond, raising 3-billion yuan (R5.92bn) in the Chinese bond market, enabled by the achievement of a AAA domestic credit rating in China.

The core purpose of the NDB is to mobilise resources for infrastructure and sustainable development in Brics countries. The bank has committed $1.5bn in loans to member countries, with a strong emphasis on renewable energy. Furthermore, plans are on track to reach the $2.5bn target of loan commitments by the end of 2017. This will pave the way to reach between $10bn and $15bn of loans by 2021.

The bank’s next key milestones will be to obtain an international credit rating and expand its membership beyond Brics countries. The creation of the NDB occurred in the context of a real and continuing power shift in the international system from the developed, industrialised world towards emerging market economies. While some are sceptical about Brics, there is no doubt this group of countries, along with a number of others at similar levels of development, is playing an increasingly important role in the global economy.

The contribution of Brics countries to global GDP has increased from 8% in 2000 to 24% today. Being home to 43% of the world’s population, three of the Brics economies are ranked in the top 10 by GDP size, namely China (second), India (seventh) and Brazil (ninth).