In two years, Brics bank achieves graduation from start-up phase
From humble beginnings to a solid business, New Development Bank aims to fund and support member states
Armed with little more than a mandate and modest budget, New Development Bank (NDB) president KV Kamath and four vice-presidents from Brics countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA) arrived in Shanghai in July 2015. Their task was to set up a new multilateral development bank from ground zero.
I remember how daunting and intimidating it all seemed then. Outside the office window from our location in the financial district of Lujiazui, we could see a remarkable vista of skyscrapers hosting hundreds of financial institutions, symbolising the modern flavour of the fast-growing metropolis of Shanghai.
Better resourced than most start-ups, for sure, but a start-up in all respects, we opened our doors with no staff, technology or systems. Today, as the Brics heads of state summit in Xiamen, China draws to a close, it is timely and appropriate to ask what the NDB has achieved so far, and what is next? Has the Brics star faded, as some critics suggest?
Two years on, the bank has firmly graduated out of its start-up phase. The original group of five professionals will reach 150 by the end of 2017. Its main headquarters in Shanghai will now be bolstered by its first regional office, the Africa Regional Centre, which opened recently in Johannesburg.
In this short period, we managed to issue our first green bond, raising 3-billion yuan (R5.92bn) in the Chinese bond market, enabled by the achievement of a AAA domestic credit rating in China.
The core purpose of the NDB is to mobilise resources for infrastructure and sustainable development in Brics countries. The bank has committed $1.5bn in loans to member countries, with a strong emphasis on renewable energy. Furthermore, plans are on track to reach the $2.5bn target of loan commitments by the end of 2017. This will pave the way to reach between $10bn and $15bn of loans by 2021.
The bank’s next key milestones will be to obtain an international credit rating and expand its membership beyond Brics countries. The creation of the NDB occurred in the context of a real and continuing power shift in the international system from the developed, industrialised world towards emerging market economies. While some are sceptical about Brics, there is no doubt this group of countries, along with a number of others at similar levels of development, is playing an increasingly important role in the global economy.
The contribution of Brics countries to global GDP has increased from 8% in 2000 to 24% today. Being home to 43% of the world’s population, three of the Brics economies are ranked in the top 10 by GDP size, namely China (second), India (seventh) and Brazil (ninth).
Early achievements point to the successful launch of the NDB as a freshly minted multilateral development bank
Why was a Brics multilateral development bank needed? It is well known that developing countries and emerging markets grew impatient with the slow pace of reform at international financial institutions to obtain a bigger voice. In this respect, the creation of the NDB and several other institutions epitomises the desire of leading developing countries to play a bigger role in global governance.
Despite efforts by existing multilateral development banks, there remains a significant infrastructure financing gap in Brics countries. The increased productivity, improved access to markets, higher employment and other economic benefits that result from increased investment in infrastructure continue to lift large numbers of people out of poverty.
With a subscribed capital base of $50bn, the NDB will provide a substantial additional pool of capital to the Brics nations to fund their own infrastructure plans. Multilateral development banks are able to leverage and raise large amounts of additional resources from the global capital markets. They are able to do so with a modest contribution in shareholder capital from member governments.
The NDB’s emerging business model has three distinctive features. It is significant that in the day-to-day management and governance of the bank, the five member states have an equal share. No single country has a veto in any form. The bank is fully controlled by its members, who all represent the borrowing countries.
Second, the NDB is committed to developing and deepening local capital markets in its member states by providing loans denominated in local currency in addition to US dollar loans. This will assist borrowing countries and clients to manage and avoid the foreign exchange risks inherent in multilateral development bank loans. Third, the bank aims to be fast, agile and responsive to the rapid pace of change in technology and the needs of its clients.
Since its establishment, the NDB has faced a number of critical challenges in the external environment. Several of the Brics countries, notably Brazil, SA and Russia, experienced an almost synchronised economic downturn, compounded by political woes. On the other hand China, the economic powerhouse of the Brics bloc, grew at its slowest pace since the global financial crisis.
The deteriorating economic climate was further exacerbated when several of the Brics countries lost their investment-grade status. Only India managed to accelerate its economic growth rate to record levels.
Despite these adverse developments, all Brics member countries contributed their paid-in capital to the NDB, in some instances ahead of schedule, signalling their strong commitment to the institution.
In 2015, the Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank was created alongside the NDB. It is not often that global institutions of this kind are created. The successive launch of two new multilateral development banks, headquartered in China, led to a renewed interest in the role, scope and ambition of these institutions.
This was reflected in the agenda of the Group of 20 in 2016 in Hangzhou, where the enhanced role of multilateral development banks and their work in promoting green finance were given special prominence.
These early achievements point to the successful launch of the NDB as a freshly minted multilateral development bank. However, it remains a new kid on the block with a long road ahead.
• Maasdorp, a former South African public servant and private sector banker, is vice-president and chief financial officer of the NDB. He is a young global leader of the World Economic Forum and a member of the global future council on Long-term Investment, Infrastructure and Development.
