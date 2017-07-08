We need to convince our youth that farming is very 21st century

With the fanfare of youth month now behind us, what remains and cannot be forgotten is the collective work necessary to address the systemic challenges facing SA’s youth everyday.

A lack of access to education, unemployment, and a technical recession must be addressed by creating appropriate opportunities to help youths participate in the economy.

Having recently reversed eight consecutive periods of negative growth due to persistent drought, the agricultural sector is demonstrating its ability to become a cornerstone of the country’s economy, even in depressed economic times.

While sector players and policy makers have long recognised this potential, its translation into significant benefits for previously marginalised groups, like the youth, has been slow.

The National Development Plan (NDP) provides a clear and overarching policy approach to agriculture that is being implemented across government and within the agricultural sector. As the primary economic activity in rural areas, agriculture has the potential to create close to 1-million jobs by 2030.

However, the implementation of activities that will encourage and support more youth entering the agricultural sector hinges on the ability of sector players to fully understand the challenges and how best to respond to them.

To this end, the Land Bank recently concluded surveys to understand the perceptions and attitudes of the youth regarding the agricultural sector as well as the challenges faced by young people participating in the sector. With a mandate to promote social inclusivity within the agricultural sector, these insights are playing a critical role in allowing the Bank to customise its programmes to best support young people in agriculture.

Key findings included:

• Data collected during the surveys suggested young people’s perception of, and attitude towards, the agricultural sector is largely influenced by a lack of information and exposure to the industry. Several of the respondents said they did not know what agriculture was or what it entailed.

• Others associated agriculture only with subsistence farming, hard work, and being poor.