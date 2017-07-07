Merkel will not be sidetracked by US in the drive for Compact with Africa

A famine-related issue that Merkel has already marked as a priority will be to ensure the Green Climate Fund is adequately funded and effectively applied in helping African nations adapt to global warming. Famines have many causes, but overwhelming scientific evidence points to the effect of faster-than-average global warming causing drought, forced migration and refugees. The Green Climate Fund, a core element in the global 2015 Paris climate accord, will help the most vulnerable countries, mostly in Africa, adapt to climate change. The fund has begun operations, but its $10bn start-up budget and plans for annual funding of $100bn by 2020 have been imperilled by the sudden withdrawal of all US support. Together, African and G-19 representatives may be able to lead global efforts to ensure the fund meets it objectives.

Whether compact countries could raise the additional financial resources to implement their new partnerships by mounting more effective joint efforts to curb illicit financial flows, is another issue. According to the AU-UN commissioned report of the high-level panel, Track It! Stop It! Get It!, chaired by former president Thabo Mbeki, more than $50bn in taxable monies illicitly leave Africa annually. The UN Economic Commission for Africa (Uneca) estimates that more than $800bn left Africa between 1970 and 2008, making the world’s poorest region a net capital exporter. Most of this money flows through commercial channels with the complicity of both exporters and importers, their bankers, and weak or corrupt government oversight.

Greater government transparency and accountability within and among all compact partners, will be vital. African governments took an important first step in this direction 14 years ago, when they launched the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM). The mechanism was given fresh attention when Kenyatta became chairman in 2016, and with dynamic new leadership at its headquarters in Johannesburg. The mechanism can provide essential monitoring and local context for judging the performance of African partners to the compact’s projects and programmes.

This may require some adaptation of APRM processes, as well as extending the review process to participating G-20 countries. Those countries belonging to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development will be familiar with a peer-review process quite different from the APRM, but that perhaps could be relevant for aspects of compact performance-monitoring and assessment.