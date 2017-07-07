Exclusionary path could kill new SA

This exclusion of the poor and marginalised dovetails most egregiously with the recent publication of the Mining Charter that, instead of prioritising the poor and marginalised, seeks to create legislative space for the inclusion of newly naturalised elites (read the Guptas).

Given that SA remains one of the most unequal societies in the world, this trend towards elite and special-interest legislation should raise alarm bells.

In a recent article in Real-World Economics Review, Luke Petach of Colorado State University argues that democracy is harmed by economic inequality through an increasing political responsiveness to the wealthy and a decreasing political responsiveness to the poor and the middle class, increasing political instability, the ability of corporations and financial elites to subvert market reforms enacted by political consensus, and a shift of political preferences towards authoritarian political leaders.

All four warning lights of a failing democracy are disturbingly present in SA.

The contemptuous disregard by the president and the ANC for the mounting portfolio of evidence pointing to systemic corruption within the governing party and the state is indicative of the authoritarian shift that hangs like a sword of Damocles over our democracy.

As German-born American political theorist Hannah Arendt pointed out in her study of totalitarian regimes in the 20th century, the rise of totalitarianism relies on a notion of "the banality of evil" as a state of thoughtlessness in which an individual becomes "rinsed with clichés, norms, ideologies, and national ethos" and uses those norms as justification for acts supporting political authoritarianism.

The conditions under which the banality of evil may prevail are socioeconomic in nature and politicians will often use concepts such as radical economic transformation to justify their exclusion of certain voices.

A real and legitimate democracy is premised on the inclusion and interests of all people. Any argument that suggests the broad interests of society have been central to the past 23 years in SA is a difficult one to sustain. An easier case can be made for the fact that private interests have benefited the most.

The bill and its exclusion of the marginalised and poor is one of the clearest indications that SA has crossed the dividing line between a democracy and a degenerate corrupt society.

So, while we should be concerned about corruption, we should equally and even more so be concerned about the political exclusion of the economically excluded.

• Rutledge is the Natural Resources Manager for ActionAid South Africa. He writes in his personal capacity.