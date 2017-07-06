Time is ticking for shady officials in badly run and shoddy municipalities

As pressure is brought to bear to root out endemic corruption and maladministration in SA’s state-owned entities (SOEs) and to call to account those responsible, a key issue is how to hold those entrusted with responsibility in these organisations accountable.

All too often officials and politicians are able to shrug off accusations of poor governance, incompetence and, on occasion, outright criminality. Indeed, enforcing accountability seems sorely lacking across all spheres of government. But nowhere is this truer than in local government.

Earlier this year, Astral Foods reached an out-of-court settlement with Eskom that will allow the company to bypass its local municipality – Lekwa – and settle its electricity bill directly with the electricity supplier. In so doing, Astral is able to stabilise its substantial operations in Standerton, including investments in animal feed and poultry operations, which are worth in excess of R3bn and provide employment for 4,150 people.

Similar agreements have been made with Cofco and Standerton Oil Mills, two other large companies with operations in the municipality. This quite astounding precedent has become necessary because since 2011, Lekwa has become so tardy in settling with Eskom for bulk electricity supply that as of the end of March, more than R300m was owed for bulk power, of which almost 90% was over 90 days.

Aside from the ignominy of a municipal council being all but ignored while its largest ratepayer (representing more than 50% of its rates base) negotiates and wins the right to pay Eskom directly, a number of immediate questions spring to mind.

First, what does Lekwa do with the R7m to R10m Astral pays it every month? Second, how on earth is Lekwa able to run up its bulk electricity bill so recklessly?

The short answers to these questions are, first, it diverts this money (which should be passed on to Eskom) into its questionably planned operating expenses, which have become reliant on sucking up utility fees. And, second, it gets away with it because no one appears to hold the Lekwa municipality accountable for its actions.

Ironically, and it seems obliviously, Lekwa’s vision statement is "to be the leading, people-centred municipality, excelling in economic growth, development and governance" — and it has an entire local economic development division within its development and planning department. One wonders how the staff of this division occupy their time – it is certainly not with ensuring co-operation with major stakeholders in the municipality such as Astral.

The situation is not unique to Lekwa. In January 2017, eight companies with extensive industrial operations in Madibeng, including Bridgestone and Bosch, went to court to stop Eskom from cutting off electricity to the municipality and thereby disrupting their operations. One would imagine it’s only a matter of time before these companies also negotiate separate payment agreements, bypassing the municipality.

For Lekwa and Madibeng, this solution is not only an indictment of their financial management but also a potential threat to leveraging electricity tariffs as a source of cross-subsidy or revenue-raising for infrastructure maintenance.

These two municipalities have made it onto the Treasury’s list of municipalities in financial distress due, among other things, to falling cash balances and concerns about poor debtor and creditor management.

These municipalities are not, of course, unique in facing such challenges.