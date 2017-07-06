THE INSIDER: Spy versus spy in CIA snack wars

The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has admitted it was penetrated by a sinister network of hi-tech snack thieves. Sky News reported on a newly declassified document that reveals hackers managed to steal chocolate bars, crisps and other snacks valued at $3,300 from CIA vending machines in 2013.

CIA vending machines work off cards that need to be topped up with funds online. One culprit figured out that disconnecting certain cables to the machines would enable them to dispense unlimited quantities of food, even if a card had run out of money. After making the sweet discovery, he or she told friends, who began stealing snacks for themselves.

It took months before the US intelligence agency realised the junk food was being taken without payment, but after suspicion was raised, officials put surveillance cameras on the machines, as might be expected from a spy organisation.

The perpetrators, mainly contractors working for the CIA, were eventually fired.

Don’t keep it tight, let fleas bite

Uganda’s public service is clamping down on staff displaying too much skin. A directive from the ministry, reported by the BBC, warns that public servants are to dress "decently". This means no dresses or skirts that are above the knee, no sleeveless blouses and no see-through clothing.

Women’s pantsuits are allowed but must not be tight – tight trousers are also not allowed on men – and women should wear flat, open shoes in black or brown. Bright hair on women is out of the question (keep it plain, Jane), and cleavage flashes are totally forbidden.

What next? Nobody allowed to listen to the song Feeling Groovy by Simon and Garfunkel? SA’s dominees of the 1960s, who were reputed to frown on sex for fear that it might lead to dancing, would approve.