Gupta brothers could be on witness list at inquiry

The Gupta brothers, Ajay and Atul, as well as President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane, would have to appear before the parliamentary inquiry into alleged irregularities at Eskom should they be summoned.

What is not clear, though, is whether leaked e-mails allegedly between the Guptas would be admissible as evidence at the inquiry, due to start in August.

Zukiswa Rantho‚ acting chairwoman of the portfolio committee on public enterprises‚ has reportedly said the committee would seek legal advice on whether it can call the Guptas before the inquiry. It would also find out whether the committee can include the leaked Gupta e-mails, which raise issues of state capture, in the inquiry.

In terms of rule 167 of the National Assembly, anyone can be summoned before a parliamentary inquiry, including a minister.

Failure to appear before a commission is a criminal offence punishable by a fine or imprisonment. In terms of this rule, should the Guptas or their associates be summoned before Parliament, they would have to appear if they wished to avoid a fine or even a criminal record.

Parliamentary inquiries generally have a broad mandate. The scope of their powers is set out in the terms of reference that govern their operation. In this case, the portfolio committee for public enterprises will draft the terms of reference, including the rules relating to the admission of evidence before the inquiry.

Generally, rules on evidence at parliamentary inquiries tend to be far more permissive and relaxed than those of a court of law. An inquiry should be able to take cognisance of any relevant and persuasive material relating to the issues. In light of this, the inquiry could consider the Gupta e-mails.

Parliament’s public enterprises portfolio committee inquiry, expected to take at least a month, will investigate a range of issues including:

The Eskom board’s response to the public protector’s state of capture report‚ particularly its findings on former CEO Brian Molefe;

How Molefe’s retirement package was determined and the decision to reappoint him;

The conduct of the trustees of the Eskom pension fund and their possible failure to fulfil their duties by agreeing, or at the very least acquiescing, to Molefe’s R30m pension;

The remuneration levels of Eskom’s executives and board members; and

Eskom’s compliance with legislation including the Companies Act‚ the Public Finance Management Act and the Pension Funds Act.

The witness list includes Molefe and Eskom board chairmen Ben Ngubane and Zola Tsotsi.

Other executives such as Tshediso Matona‚ Matshela Koko and Collin Matjila have also been listed.

Although Molefe has been dismissed, he could still be held liable for irregularities at the power utility during his tenure. As a state-owned entity, Eskom is subject to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2008, which sets out various duties directors have to comply with.

A former director is still potentially liable for harm, loss or damage caused while acting in his or her capacity as a director. If any aspect of Molefe’s conduct constituted a criminal offence (in terms of the Public Finance Management Act, 1990, the Companies Act, 2008, or common law) he could be prosecuted.

Similarly, Ngubane could be held accountable too. No formal allegations have yet been made against Eskom’s board of directors. However, concerns have been raised about whether they have fulfilled their duties in terms of the Companies Act and the fiduciary duties they owe to shareholders (the state).

The committee does not have the power to hold Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown accountable for any potential wrongdoing; it can only prepare a report that includes its recommendations. It would then be up to the National Assembly to decide whether to act on those recommendations.

Although the National Assembly is obliged to consider and debate the report, it has the power to reject it.

However, if Parliament accepts the report and its recommendations, it cannot compel Brown to undertake a specific course of action.

Parliament is only empowered to make changes that fall within the scope and ambit of its powers. Ultimately, it is Brown who has the power to make the most significant changes at Eskom as she is able to appoint and remove board members and determine whether they are fit and proper to serve. She is empowered to remove Eskom board members in terms of Eskom’s memorandum of incorporation.

Nothing would happen "automatically" should the inquiry uncover criminal conduct by the board or other illegal activities. Everyone is presumed innocent until the contrary is proved in court.

The Hawks would have the mandate to investigate any criminal conduct exposed by the inquiry.

Once the Hawks have investigated, the National Prosecuting Authority would need to assess the merits of the case and determine whether to prosecute the perpetrators.

Part of this assessment will be to determine whether the evidence uncovered is admissible or not.

• Roodt is a partner, and Mitchell an associate, at Fasken Martineau SA.