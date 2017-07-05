Why most of what we say about entrepreneurship is wrong

• a multi-decade secular decline in both new business formation and the relative share of gross employment by small businesses (companies with fewer than 250 employees);

• a steep secular decline in its labour force participation rate; and

• a return to 1990 levels of nonfarm owner-operated businesses.

All of which makes a mockery of the fashionable mantra that disruptive technologies, low interest rates and global trade will create (sufficient) new opportunities.

Another false narrative is that "greater investment in education" will turn the tide. Rather, it is clear that structurally embedded, insidious forces are undermining entrepreneurship — itself the fountainhead of capitalism — and, along with it, the prospects for social cohesion and peace. No jurisdiction or system will be spared.

Cohen also failed to address the economic, cultural and regulatory environment within which entrepreneurial activity is expected to emerge (it is, after all, an emergent behaviour within a system).

Three counterintuitive realities assert themselves here. First: cogent, though "inconvenient" research indicates that sustainable economic development has preceded the advent of universal education in the historical record, not the other way around.

Second: tomorrow’s entrepreneurs are being raised in an environment where the absorption of information, not knowledge — of noise, not signal — is the norm. Dazed and shackled by digital entertainment and social media groupthink, the prospect of standing aside, alone, to risk all in pursuit of an economic opportunity is anathema to modern citizens.

Just as "generals are doomed to fight the previous war", top-down government-mandated education prepares our children for yesterday.

Third: on the back of reckless central banking and the erosion of sound economics, capitalism has become hostage to the binary death-stars of corporatism and mega-state socialism that are sucking entrepreneurial oxygen from the air.