Why most of what we say about entrepreneurship is wrong
Tim Cohen’s piece on entrepreneurship (Business Day, June 14) raised interesting questions.
In a world sinking ever deeper into the "new normal" of creeping structural unemployment, amplified by the unprecedented effects of globalism and technology, the subject takes on a significance that’s hard to overstate given the challenges we face in SA.
Cohen correctly concludes that there are "different kinds of entrepreneurship, and different types of entrepreneur", but his analysis failed to address other critical aspects.
Despite the popular narrative, entrepreneurship finds itself in crisis. To illustrate, consider trends in the US — partly because of its superior data sets, but also because the US remains the most entrepreneur-friendly jurisdiction on earth. Yet despite this America is experiencing:
• a multi-decade secular decline in both new business formation and the relative share of gross employment by small businesses (companies with fewer than 250 employees);
• a steep secular decline in its labour force participation rate; and
• a return to 1990 levels of nonfarm owner-operated businesses.
All of which makes a mockery of the fashionable mantra that disruptive technologies, low interest rates and global trade will create (sufficient) new opportunities.
Another false narrative is that "greater investment in education" will turn the tide. Rather, it is clear that structurally embedded, insidious forces are undermining entrepreneurship — itself the fountainhead of capitalism — and, along with it, the prospects for social cohesion and peace. No jurisdiction or system will be spared.
Cohen also failed to address the economic, cultural and regulatory environment within which entrepreneurial activity is expected to emerge (it is, after all, an emergent behaviour within a system).
Three counterintuitive realities assert themselves here. First: cogent, though "inconvenient" research indicates that sustainable economic development has preceded the advent of universal education in the historical record, not the other way around.
Second: tomorrow’s entrepreneurs are being raised in an environment where the absorption of information, not knowledge — of noise, not signal — is the norm. Dazed and shackled by digital entertainment and social media groupthink, the prospect of standing aside, alone, to risk all in pursuit of an economic opportunity is anathema to modern citizens.
Just as "generals are doomed to fight the previous war", top-down government-mandated education prepares our children for yesterday.
Third: on the back of reckless central banking and the erosion of sound economics, capitalism has become hostage to the binary death-stars of corporatism and mega-state socialism that are sucking entrepreneurial oxygen from the air.
Dazed and shackled by digital entertainment and social media groupthink, the prospect of standing alone to risk all in pursuit of an economic opportunity is anathema
Can entrepreneurs be "made"? Cohen records Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka’s attempt at crossing a canyon in two leaps by positing that, since entrepreneurship is a creative process and all humans are innately "curious", it follows a priori that all possess an entrepreneurial streak that can be "nurtured".
But this fails to account for two critical elements. The first is "vision": the ability to discern an opportunity that others — even other creatives — do not. The second, more important element is "kinetic action": the drive to act when others won’t, despite the risk of failure. Can "bravery" be taught at university?
Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson summarises the entrepreneurial mind as follows: "Creative; very high in openness but neutral in conscientiousness; they don’t operate in a rule-governed structure since it may be necessary to break small rules to move properly at higher levels of analysis; there is no algorithmic way in which to generate a new company". Strikingly, Peterson records that research at the University of Toronto shows the "correlation between grades and creativity to be zero … even negative".
Another consideration within the South African context is that entrepreneurial behaviour rests in large part on a powerful sense of individualism. How this might be squared against the deeply embedded concept of Ubuntu raises inherent contradictions that need to be explored wisely, and sensitively. The implications of these aspects are far-reaching for anyone hoping to teach or "incubate" entrepreneurship.
Finally, are entrepreneurs "born"? While the jury is still out, this thesis better fits the available evidence — though with the caveat that it might also in part depend on when and how the entrepreneurial spark is ignited.
Either way, it seems certain that unless a new approach is adopted towards entrepreneurship and what it may (or may not) be, this question will remain unanswered.
Having participated in the formation of eight start-ups on three continents, it is this writer’s opinion that for parents hoping to give their children the appropriate toolkit for a future dominated by globalism, robotics and AI, a better starting point is to focus on mental modelling, the capacity for quiet, independent reflection — followed by action — rather than the cookie-cutter, "straight-A’s-or-perish" paradigm that passes for education right now.
• Buchan is the CEO of several start-up companies.
