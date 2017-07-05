THE INSIDER: Licence (not) to shoot willy-nilly

The right to bear arms is entrenched in the US constitution and the psyche of its population. Some would say this obsession with weapons manifests in the daily round-up of shooting deaths in that country, most of which no longer even raise an eyebrow in the rest of the world.

However, any hot-blooded, all-American, gun-totin’ man also has the right, the Insider assumes, to bear a penis. For one Florida man, this is no longer the case. He accidentally shot himself in said anatomical part after sitting on a loaded gun he had left in his car.

To add insult to the cruellest of injuries, he may be facing criminal charges for not possessing a licence for the gun in the first place. So the man, one Cedric Jelks, will spend his future wistfully thinking about the Second Amendment (also known as plastic surgery, in this case) without a gun and barely shooting blanks.

Checking out IDC’s new check-in

The state-mandated Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) will be releasing its annual financial results at a hotel in Polokwane, next to the Peter Mokaba Stadium, on July 31. The national development finance institution funds economic growth and industrial development. It also holds large stakes in big JSE-listed companies.

The IDC usually holds its results presentations at its sprawling campus in Sandton. As it happens, EFF leader Julius Malema has described Mokaba, who was as controversial a former ANC firebrand youth league leader as Juju himself, as a "personal hero".

Is the IDC trying to tell South Africans something about which side it is taking in the continuing debate about "radical economic transformation"?