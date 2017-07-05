GLOBAL DEBT
Consumption-fuelled government liabilities a ratings agency red flag
South African business is a notable exception to rapid increase in debt among emerging-market corporates
The world economy is the most indebted it has yet been despite the lessons learnt during the global financial market crisis. Yet South African government debt is not especially high as a ratio of GDP compared with many other countries. But the credit ratings agencies have become increasingly concerned about the pace at which South African government debt has increased in recent years, coupled with the fact that a very significant portion of the debt has been used to fund consumption spending rather than infrastructural development.
In comparison, at the end of 2016, world debt totalled a staggering $215-trillion, or 325%, of world GDP, according to data provided by the Institute of International Finance. That is equivalent to debt of almost $30,000 for every person on the planet.
This estimate of world debt, which includes governments, households as well as all corporates ( financial and nonfinancial) has risen drastically in the past 20 years. In 1996, world debt totalled just $63-trillion ($10,800 per person). Ten years later, it was up at $144-trillion (270% of world GDP or $21,800 per person), a rise of $80-trillion, and by the end of 2016 it was up a further $72-trillion. Over the past 20 years, world debt has risen by almost $153-trillion, while world GDP has increased by only $43-trillion.
This rapid rise in world debt can be attributed to a range of factors. In the past 10 years the bulk of the increase was due to the corporate sector in emerging markets, where debt to GDP has grown from 68% in 2006, to 100% in 2016.
In particular, companies in China, Turkey, Chile and Saudi Arabia have experienced an especially large increase in their debt ratios over the past decade. The Bank of International Settlements and the IMF have flagged this rapid rise in emerging market corporate debt as one of the biggest risks facing the world economy. The Bank of International Settlements GM suggested "people in poorer countries, who basically missed the crisis, responded to easier monetary conditions by loading up on debt when it was cheap. This wouldn’t necessarily have been a problem. Unfortunately, the debt financed bad investments."
The South African business sector is a key exception to this rapid increase in emerging-market corporate debt. South African corporate debt was measured at a mere 37.4% of GDP at the end of 2016, having risen from 32.7% of GDP in 2006. This can be considered extremely modest by global standards. In fact, it can be argued the South African corporate sector is far too risk-averse and not entrepreneurial enough in how it grows its businesses. Many large and medium-sized businesses can be criticised for paying far too much attention to cost control rather than understanding the need for effective research and development that leads to product innovation and efficiency gains to remain locally and globally competitive.
Governments in developed markets have also contributed substantially to the rise in global debt since 2006. Government debt in the US and the UK has more than doubled since 2006, while government debt in Japan and the eurozone have increased about 50%. The net result is that within many countries, especially in Europe — including Belgium, France, UK, Portugal, Sweden and Norway — total debt (private and public sector debt) is now much more than 400% of GDP. In a few countries such as Japan, Denmark and the Netherlands total debt has risen to above 500% of GDP.
While there are a handful of exceptions to these dizzy levels of debt among developed market countries, such as Germany where total debt remains below 300% of GDP, the overall level of debt in developed markets is at a record high of $160-trillion, or 390% of GDP. These ratios are even more shocking considering that the household and financial sectors in most developed markets have actually deleveraged markedly in the aftermath of the 2008-09 financial market crisis.
In comparison to developed-market countries, total debt within emerging economies remains much more modest, certainly as a proportion of GDP. Nevertheless, the pace of increase in debt within selected emerging economies has been alarming. Most notably this includes China, where total debt has risen by more than 100 percentage points of GDP in the past 10 years to a total of 293% of GDP at the end of 2016.
This is a staggering increase in debt considering the rapid rise in China’s GDP over the past 10 years.
Other emerging economies that have experienced a rapid rise in debt during the past decade include Chile (with total debt of 214% of GDP and now at risk of a credit rating downgrade) and South Korea (224% of GDP).
In contrast, debt levels in Mexico, Indonesia, Argentina, and Russia remain very modest at less than 100% of GDP. According to the Institute of International Finance, SA’s total debt remains fairly manageable by global standards at around 151% of GDP, although it has risen from 130% of GDP in 2006. Unsurprisingly, almost all of the increase in SA’s debt over the past 10 years has been due to a rise in government debt.
Compared with other emerging economies, the South African government has recorded one of the fastest increases in public sector debt in the past decade.
In contrast, the household sector in SA has reduced its debt as a ratio of GDP over the same period, confirming growth in household credit has been very modest in recent years, especially mortgage debt.
Ironically, in the 10 years from 2006 to 2016, the government’s debt increased by more than 20 percentage points of GDP, doubling as a percentage of GDP from 2009 to 2017.
Despite this rapid increase in public sector debt (which excludes debt incurred by state-owned enterprises such as Eskom), the economy was able to achieve an average annual growth rate of only 2.1%, losing significant momentum in the past five years. In comparison, during the prior 10 years from 1996 to 2005, SA was able to reduce its government debt by an incredible 18% of GDP, yet economic growth averaged a much healthier 3.3% a year.
Credit ratings agencies have become increasingly concerned about the pace at which South African government debt has increased in recent years and that a significant portion of the debt has been used to fund consumption spending rather than infrastructural development. It is likely SA’s credit rating would not have been downgraded had the government used the increased debt to mostly fund infrastructural development, thereby encouraging increased private sector fixed investment.
It is easy to understand the risks associated with a high and rising level of debt for a particular household, company, or government, but the implications of growing world debt are less apparent when viewed at a global level. This is partly because the world economy owes the money to itself. Increasing world debt does not make the world economy any poorer. Equally, paying off world debt does not make the world any richer.
Efforts to drastically reduce world debt in a relatively short period would simply push the world economy into a recession and increase the risk of outright deflation.
Nevertheless, a rapid increase in world debt poses a significant threat to global financial stability. This risk has become more pronounced and evident in the past two decades given increased globalisation and the ensuing interconnectivity between banks, global capital flows and the performance of financial markets. Under these circumstances, the bankruptcy of a highly indebted corporate in a key emerging market could have profound implications for the global financial system, despite the lessons learnt and safeguards introduced since the 2008-09 global financial market crisis.
• Lings is Stanlib chief economist.
