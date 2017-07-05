Consumption-fuelled government liabilities a ratings agency red flag

Governments in developed markets have also contributed substantially to the rise in global debt since 2006. Government debt in the US and the UK has more than doubled since 2006, while government debt in Japan and the eurozone have increased about 50%. The net result is that within many countries, especially in Europe — including Belgium, France, UK, Portugal, Sweden and Norway — total debt (private and public sector debt) is now much more than 400% of GDP. In a few countries such as Japan, Denmark and the Netherlands total debt has risen to above 500% of GDP.

While there are a handful of exceptions to these dizzy levels of debt among developed market countries, such as Germany where total debt remains below 300% of GDP, the overall level of debt in developed markets is at a record high of $160-trillion, or 390% of GDP. These ratios are even more shocking considering that the household and financial sectors in most developed markets have actually deleveraged markedly in the aftermath of the 2008-09 financial market crisis.

In comparison to developed-market countries, total debt within emerging economies remains much more modest, certainly as a proportion of GDP. Nevertheless, the pace of increase in debt within selected emerging economies has been alarming. Most notably this includes China, where total debt has risen by more than 100 percentage points of GDP in the past 10 years to a total of 293% of GDP at the end of 2016.

This is a staggering increase in debt considering the rapid rise in China’s GDP over the past 10 years.

Other emerging economies that have experienced a rapid rise in debt during the past decade include Chile (with total debt of 214% of GDP and now at risk of a credit rating downgrade) and South Korea (224% of GDP).

In contrast, debt levels in Mexico, Indonesia, Argentina, and Russia remain very modest at less than 100% of GDP. According to the Institute of International Finance, SA’s total debt remains fairly manageable by global standards at around 151% of GDP, although it has risen from 130% of GDP in 2006. Unsurprisingly, almost all of the increase in SA’s debt over the past 10 years has been due to a rise in government debt.

Compared with other emerging economies, the South African government has recorded one of the fastest increases in public sector debt in the past decade.

In contrast, the household sector in SA has reduced its debt as a ratio of GDP over the same period, confirming growth in household credit has been very modest in recent years, especially mortgage debt.

Ironically, in the 10 years from 2006 to 2016, the government’s debt increased by more than 20 percentage points of GDP, doubling as a percentage of GDP from 2009 to 2017.

Despite this rapid increase in public sector debt (which excludes debt incurred by state-owned enterprises such as Eskom), the economy was able to achieve an average annual growth rate of only 2.1%, losing significant momentum in the past five years. In comparison, during the prior 10 years from 1996 to 2005, SA was able to reduce its government debt by an incredible 18% of GDP, yet economic growth averaged a much healthier 3.3% a year.

Credit ratings agencies have become increasingly concerned about the pace at which South African government debt has increased in recent years and that a significant portion of the debt has been used to fund consumption spending rather than infrastructural development. It is likely SA’s credit rating would not have been downgraded had the government used the increased debt to mostly fund infrastructural development, thereby encouraging increased private sector fixed investment.

It is easy to understand the risks associated with a high and rising level of debt for a particular household, company, or government, but the implications of growing world debt are less apparent when viewed at a global level. This is partly because the world economy owes the money to itself. Increasing world debt does not make the world economy any poorer. Equally, paying off world debt does not make the world any richer.

Efforts to drastically reduce world debt in a relatively short period would simply push the world economy into a recession and increase the risk of outright deflation.

Nevertheless, a rapid increase in world debt poses a significant threat to global financial stability. This risk has become more pronounced and evident in the past two decades given increased globalisation and the ensuing interconnectivity between banks, global capital flows and the performance of financial markets. Under these circumstances, the bankruptcy of a highly indebted corporate in a key emerging market could have profound implications for the global financial system, despite the lessons learnt and safeguards introduced since the 2008-09 global financial market crisis.

• Lings is Stanlib chief economist.