Why black entrepreneurs should reject the new Mining Charter

The new Mining Charter represents the total displacement of real black entrepreneurs by politically connected black rent-seekers. Typically, rent-seekers play a different game to entrepreneurship. They are always on the look-out for big pay-day without putting in any effort. Risk and reward, the alpha and omega of entrepreneurship, does not appeal to this lot.

There are two sections of the Mining Charter that create a fertile ground for rent-seeking to flourish in the mining sector. One section states that the equity shareholding of black-economic empowerment (BEE) entrepreneurs "shall vest in no more than 10 years and by no less than 3% annually of the total issued share capital of the holder".

The challenge with this section is that most BEE transactions are debt financed, and BEE partners use dividend flows to service the debt. Thus, when the company’s performance undershoots what was expected when the BEE transaction was concluded, dividend flows could be insufficient to service the debt. This is the reality of entrepreneurship that black entrepreneurs must embrace and find clever ways to protect their initial investment from.

The financial crisis of 2008 negatively affected most BEE deals in the mining sector. The impact was huge; black investors lost all their initial investments. As vendor financiers, a portion of the black shareholding went back to the very mining companies that initiated the deals.

The attempt to overcome this challenge through a charter by the Minister of Mineral Resources is therefore understandable. However, this Mining Charter has gone too far: it dictates that black entrepreneur shareholding must vest irrespective of the outstanding debt. In fact, the charter forces the financiers of the black shareholding to write off the debt. This solution clearly borders on unlawfulness and typically transforms prospective BEE partners into charity recipients.

Lest we forget, in the mining sector’s BEE deals of the past decade, black entrepreneurs were reduced to spectators, displaced by politically connected persons. These people entered into deals believing their positions were risk-free. This Mining Charter is their response, consistent with their modus operandi of taking no risk but benefiting on the upside. This is the final nail in the coffin for real black entrepreneurs.

In an article published by the New Agenda in 2015, I proposed a solution that would be optimal for all three players in a typical BEE share purchase scheme: BEE partners, vendor company and financiers. The solution proposes an option for early exercise of the transaction before the expiry date and such exercise must result in an acceptable black shareholding for compliance with the Mining Charter.

In essence, the solution proposes the possibility of reboot of the deal whereby black investors can close their position before expiration date, pay the outstanding debt, use their proceeds to enter into a new deal that will have less debt — a win-win solution for all.

Importantly, unlike this Mining Charter, black investors will still take some level of risk, like any other entrepreneur.

• Nobaza is a financial modelling expert.