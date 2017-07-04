To build resilience, include long-term foresight in strategy planning process

An obsession with short-term goals, and a dependency on the interpretation of short-term signals, are preventing many businesses from planning appropriately for the future. Organisations will be infinitely more resilient and successful once leaders include long-term foresight into their strategic planning processes.

Many businesses believe they are focused on the long term, only to be caught on the back foot when changes in the contextual (political, socioeconomic, technology etc) and competitive (industry-related) environments happen. And many of these changes could have been foreseen.

A perfect example of this reliance on short-term signals is the change in business sentiment following the recent credit rating downgrades in SA. When business leaders were questioned about their confidence in January this year — after the country escaped a downgrade to junk status in December 2016 — most were rather optimistic, seeing this as a sign that the economic outlook trajectory had perhaps turned a corner for the better.

Grant Thornton’s International Business Report, which tracks quarterly business perceptions and sentiment, jumped 13 percentage points since quarter four in 2016 compared to the findings in the first quarter of 2017. When business executives were asked how optimistic they were about the outlook for the country’s economy, South African privately held business executives were on balance +19% optimistic in quarter one of 2017, compared to just +6% optimistic during the fourth quarter of last year. The data for quarter one in 2017 this year was drawn from interviews with business executives during February and March — prior to President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle on March 30, and the subsequent ratings downgrades.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s business confidence index concurs with Grant Thornton’s data. The business confidence index showed an uptick from 93.8 points in December 2016 to 97.7 in January 2017.

But, since two major ratings agencies downgraded SA’s sovereign credit rating to sub-investment grade in April, the mood among business leaders has been considerably more pessimistic, with several organisations now reining in expenses that had previously been agreed to. This clearly illustrates the short-term view that too many businesses hold. Business leaders are simply not rewarded for solving tomorrow’s problems or for identifying tomorrow’s opportunities.

Too much focus is placed on today’s cash cows and "quick wins".

If organisations had remained focused on the long-term signals (patterns) of change, they would have realised there were macro, persistent patterns in the contextual environment. While the signals were indeed looking more positive for the local economy after averting a downgrade at the end of 2016, they were still only short-term signals. The long-term and macro patterns in the political-economic environment had not changed.

Regardless of all the management coaching, executive education and scenario planning available in great supply to the corporate world, organisations still seem to lack long-term foresight, based on an in-depth understanding of trends, emerging issues and macro patterns in change, as well as a healthy respect for the complexity of the environment in which we are doing business.

Also, wearing "short-term lenses" can cloud organisations’ ability to judge signals correctly. For example, many commentators were positive about the strength of the currency at the beginning of 2017. However, if companies had listened more closely, it would have been clear that this was not attributable to changes in the local economy, but rather due to a case of the rand reacting to weakness in developed-market currencies.

It is vital for business leaders to change their approach and maintain a relentless focus on building businesses to last well into the future.

Unfortunately, too many businesses today believe that the long-term is in fact the next quarter. The pressure to achieve short-term goals seems to have become endemic, at the cost of businesses building on a strategy to give their organisations longevity.

This attitude is especially illogical when evidence suggests companies with long-term strategies perform better than those focusing on short-term objectives.

McKinsey’s corporate horizon index is a strong case in point for evidence here. Published in February, the index shows that companies with a long-term approach are more likely to show superior performance in revenue, earnings, investment, market capitalisation and job creation.

It also speaks to the fact that a focus on the long-term — regardless of how negative the macroeconomic environment is — does not mean companies have to be bearish and rein in spending on investment.

The report highlighted that between 2001 and 2014, long-term focused businesses cumulatively spent on average 50% more on research and development than companies focused on the short-term.

Furthermore, unlike their more short-term peers, long-term organisations continued to increase their research and development expenditure even during the financial crisis of 2008.

It is critical for businesses to assess their future readiness and this may require some fundamental changes in their approach, starting with three main areas:

• Adopting a truly long-term view of the future by continuously scanning the political-economic, technology and competitive environments for new business opportunities and risks: the results of this intelligence-gathering should be considered in the design of new and innovative strategies. It is also essential for organisations to look at opportunities in the rest of Africa, as well as beyond the continent.

• Maintaining a focus on research and development: it can be very challenging for businesses to dedicate resources to researching new ideas, especially in difficult economic conditions, or when the current cash cow is delivering the required income and profits. However, businesses should remind themselves that change happens all the time, and those that have stagnated with one idea will soon be left behind.

• Respecting the complexity of the world in which we operate: The "black swans" — unexpected events with major consequences — will increasingly become the norm in the future. This requires business leaders to learn to manage amidst systemic chaos, where solutions will only emerge during a crisis. This is a skill which is currently in short supply among organisation leaders.

Most business leaders can achieve the required long-term focus and resultant success for their companies, once they adjust their lenses. This means they might need to delegate some of the more operational activities in order to keep a clear focus. The convergence of seemingly unrelated trends originating from various industries will be a major challenge for any business leader in the future.

Over and above hindsight and insight, foresight is going to be the crucial ingredient that differentiates successful leaders from quarter-to-quarter managers. Ultimately, the leader with foresight will not only see and solve problems before they become endemic, but will be able to identify new opportunities long before their competitors.

• Jonker is director: advisory services at Grant Thornton.