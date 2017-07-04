Opinion

THE INSIDER: Give water where it is needed

An Indian cabinet minister snapped urinating in public landed in hot water after the picture was circulated widely on social media

04 July 2017 - 06:03
An Indian cabinet minister snapped urinating in public landed in hot water after the picture was circulated widely on social media. The picture of Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh watering the wall of a roadside café caught the minister a bit off guard — he apparently does not keep a diary of the times he relieves himself against other people’s walls.

One sarcastic comment on social media suggested the minister was inaugurating an irrigation project in the drought-affected area. A spokesman for the minister’s Bharatiya Janata Party defended him: "One cannot suppress nature’s call for long. What do you do if you are travelling long distances and there are no public urinals on the way?" Well, there must have been trees by the roadside, dying for lack of moisture. An agriculture minister should know better.

Ungodly servility earns butt kick

A Saudi columnist has been suspended after he went too far in praise of the country’s leader, King Salman. The BBC reported Ramadan al-Anzi’s column in al-Jazirah newspaper lauded the monarch using attributes usually reserved for God.

And while effusive praise of the king is customary — even expected — comparisons to deities are frowned on in Saudi Arabia.

The "astonished" King Salman sent instructions to suspend Anzi, Saudi media reported. The newspaper had already published an apology for the column, in which Anzi described King Salman as "Haleem", or forbearing, and "Shadeed al-Eqab", both phrases usually reserved for God.

"The phrases and tribute which the author bestowed on the personality of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques are not acceptable, despite what God had bestowed upon him, may God protect him, of the honour of serving the two holy mosques, Islam, the homeland and the people," al-Jazirah wrote.

