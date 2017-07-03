Palestinians chose fate by raids on Israel

The 50th anniversary of the Six Day War has elicited widely differing responses. Some have celebrated the young Jewish state’s decisive victory over its enemies, while others have deplored the commencement of Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and Gaza, captured from Jordan and Egypt, respectively. Given the aims and ideology of her organisation, it was hardly surprising to see the Media Review Network’s Suraya Dadoo adopting the latter approach (Colonial arrogance cages all of Palestine, June 22).

It was not surprising to find her piece to be selective, emotive and unconvincing. At the core of Dadoo’s flawed analysis is her depiction of the Palestinians as being essentially passive, a subject population continually at the mercy of superior forces ruthlessly controlling their destiny. Palestinians come across as people wholly lacking in agency, fated forever to be acted upon by external forces rather than being allowed to become actors in their own story. It follows that Palestinians can never be held accountable for their own actions; rather, they are to be regarded as blameless victims whose dire situation must always be attributed to unprovoked acts of oppression by Israel.

All this is an egregious sleight of hand. Palestinians have always had choices, and there is a direct correlation between the manner in which their leaders have chosen to exercise those choices and the unhappy situation in which they now find themselves.

This is true of the blockade being maintained, by Israel and Egypt, against Gaza. When Israel unilaterally withdrew its forces from the enclave in 2005, the Palestinians were presented with a choice. They could follow the path of peaceful coexistence with Israel combined with building up a functional, democratic and economically viable society in the area or they could persist in pursuing Israel’s violent destruction. They chose the latter option.