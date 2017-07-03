Machines and humans team up to hone quantitative investing
Technology is enabling managers to use data analysis to exploit the market and reduce risk
Michael Lewis’s 2003 bestseller, Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game, tells the true story of how Billy Beane, GM of the Oakland Athletics baseball team, was able to turn around the team’s fortunes through the use of data analysis.
Beane was able to exploit inefficiencies in the market for baseball talent through a statistical approach rather than the gut instinct-based scouting approach prevalent at the time. This allowed his low-budget team to triumph over other highly funded competitors.
This same approach can be applied to investing – using data analysis to identify and exploit market pricing inefficiencies.
Although this quantitative approach can be traced back to the 1930s, the growth in assets managed quantitatively has been relatively slow – at least until recently. Much has been made of the recent rise of passive investing and smart beta, but the hottest investment trend globally is quantitative (quant) investing. Quant hedge funds have had eight successive years of inflows and with assets approaching $1-trillion they account for nearly one-third of total global hedge fund assets.
These strong flows into quant funds have been driven by better performance and lower risk, with quant funds generally delivering consistent returns.
Quant funds are constantly looking for unique methodologies, data sets and trading strategies that can identify proprietary alpha-generating ideas.
They are being helped in this quest by the rise of big data, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI), combined with superfast computers. For quant analysts, these developments represent incredibly fertile ground – the opportunities are almost unlimited.
In Deloitte’s Investment Management Outlook 2017, big data, AI and machine learning were identified as leading trends set to gain momentum this year. Deloitte also foresees developments in alpha generation and cost improvement.
The lines between quantitative and fundamental investing do indeed appear to be blurring.
Even fundamental managers are starting to embrace quantitative investing. After laying off 15% of the employees at Tudor Investment Corporation following poor returns and withdrawals, legendary hedge fund manager Paul Tudor-Jones has made organisational changes to focus more on technologically driven and big-data trading approaches. "No man is better than a machine. And no machine is better than a man with a machine," he reportedly told employees.
The lines between quantitative and fundamental investing do indeed appear to be blurring. At Old Mutual Customised Solutions, our clients view our range of four uncorrelated alpha equity funds as quantitative, primarily because we do not meet with management (and do not put ourselves in a position where we can be swayed by their marketing pitches or fall prey to behavioural biases).
It is important to distinguish between quantitative trading, which includes high-frequency trading and algorithmic trading, and quantitative investing, which involves building outperforming portfolios in a risk-controlled manner. Old Mutual customised solutions focuses on quantitative investing.
A disciplined quantitative approach allows us to avoid behavioural bias pitfalls. The Old Mutual managed alpha equity fund is an example of a disciplined yet adaptive approach that allows for alpha generation from efficient analysis of vast amounts of data and simultaneously ensures enhanced portfolio risk management.
We have examined numerous fundamental factors and have identified a number that correlate with either out-or underperformance. The fundamental factors driving the market tend to trend and we adjust our portfolio dynamically on a monthly basis to ensure we are best positioned to benefit from whatever the market is rewarding at a given time.
We also constantly research new statistically significant factors, looking to add more factors (and potentially remove factors) as markets and data evolve.
For instance, we added environmental, social and governance scoring to our decision-making.
More recently, we included machine-readable news to track changes in sentiment, which enables analysis of large amounts of data, offering insight into market sentiment to anticipate the behaviour of the "herd".
By blending human analysis with mechanical objectivity, this proprietary model enables us to assess how behavioural biases can be exploited.
The adoption of quantitative investing has generally been relatively muted in SA, but the global trend towards it is expected to increase locally over the next three to five years.
We also believe that as computing power and data availability grow, quantitative investing will become more popular.
With the simultaneous rise of passive investing, smart beta and quantitative investing, fundamental managers may be feeling under threat. However, as their portion of the investing universe shrinks, the opportunities for them to add alpha through detailed research and stock selection should grow.
Ultimately, all these developments should benefit the investor in terms of higher returns and overall lower fees for their entire portfolio of assets, and that can only be a positive development, long term, for the industry as a whole.
• Gilchrist and Watson are coheads of Old Mutual Investment Group’s customised solutions boutique.
