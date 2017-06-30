THE INSIDER: Women uncowed by extremists

A photography project showing women wearing cow masks and asking whether they are less important than cattle in India has gone viral in the country and earned its 23-year-old creator the ire of Hindu nationalist trolls.

"I am perturbed by the fact that in my country cows are considered more important than a woman, that it takes much longer for a woman who is raped or assaulted to get justice than for a cow, which many Hindus consider a sacred animal," Delhi-based photographer Sujatro Ghosh told the BBC.

India, like SA, is often in the news for crimes against women and according to government statistics a rape is reported every 15 minutes. "These cases go on for years in the courts before the guilty are punished, whereas when a cow is slaughtered, Hindu extremist groups immediately go and kill or beat up whoever they suspect of slaughter."

The project, Ghosh says, is "his way of protesting" against the growing influence of the vigilante cow-protection groups that have become emboldened since the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, came to power in 2014.

Snails set pace in memory study

Snails are not everyone’s go-to creature when it comes to studying post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), but they were exactly what scientists at the Columbia University Medical Centre and McGill University chose.

Their study using the molluscs indicates that it is possible to delete memories that trigger anxiety and PTSD. The researchers say brains create memories by increasing the strength of connections between neurons, which are maintained over time. If these connections can be weakened, it may be possible to change memories. The research is still at an early stage as only snails have been used, but the research team says human memories use similar proteins.