The upcoming policy conference may include drafting the ANC’s obituary

The ANC meets from Friday for its much-anticipated policy conference ahead of party leadership elections in December. The conference is significant, not only because it will set the policy direction of the party for the coming half-decade, but because it takes place against the backdrop of unprecedented factionalism, infighting and political fracturing in the century-old liberation movement.

A tale of two monopoly capitals

Even though there will be many noisy and contending voices at the conference, it is likely that two broad camps will contest for political dominance. The first will be the proponents of radical economic transformation, who see SA through the lens of class struggle where the enemy of the people is white monopoly capital. This camp will favour monopolistic state intervention in the hope of wholesale national transformation.

The second will be a camp of rationalists who accept that SA needs rapid change, but prefer rapid and inclusive economic growth over radical economic transformation, and believe SA’s ailments are rooted in a lack of capital investment, as well as monopolistic legacy structures, as opposed to white monopoly capital per se. If Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is the poster child for the former, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is the same for the latter.

Each of these camps will have a separate lexicon with which they diagnose the country and articulate their preferred policy.

The first will claw back into the South African Communist Party’s Marxist roots and anti-apartheid conceptualisation of "capitalism of a special type". Their enemies will be neatly identified as big business, and their policy suggestions rooted in wholesale redistribution, probably through nationalisation and indigenisation by way of "ownership for black Africans".

This should not shock anyone, as a simple look at incomes per capita within ethnic communities and between them, reveals that white South Africans still enjoy the lion’s share of economic prosperity. For this group, wholesale land redistribution through a constitutional amendment will look like a panacea.

The latter group, the "neo-liberals", as their critics will call them, will remind their ANC colleagues that SA is an open economy, that mining is now a small player in a services-dominated economy, and that education outcomes are likely to have a greater long-term impact on the prosperity of South Africans than anything else.

The political mood in the country tells me that this pragmatism will fall on deaf ears.

Ideological concessions, a façade of unity

The consequence will be a scenario where the ANC emerges from the policy conference having made ideological concessions for the sake of so-called party unity. These concessions will involve further squeezing the middle-class and the rich, particularly big business, under the guise of "transformation". It will involve making scapegoats of property owners, particularly large commercial and retail players who are seen to dominate their sectors. The party mantra will be "the people shall own" as opposed to "the people shall work".

Those in the party who understand the relationship between capital investment, fixed asset formation, growth in enterprises and consequent job creation, will secretly worry that the party has lost its economic rationale altogether. They would be right. But, their own careers and incomes being tied to the success of the party in the 2019 election will cause them to silently concede. This will produce a façade of unity that masks an underbelly of distrust and disagreement.

Debilitating effects of socio-economic ignorance

Where does this leave SA? As a country in recession, with rising unemployment rates and falling levels of competitiveness globally, it leaves SA on a dangerous slide towards collapse. Business owners will be left uncertain. Long-term thinkers who understand our particular political economy will be left asking how people of such power can be so ignorant. The middle-class will be left confused and the working-class left to survive as inflation rises and investment stalls even further.

There are those who are holding out for a renewal within the party. They will be hoping that the cancer of cronyism that has metastasised throughout the body politic will, somehow, wither without the loss of any cadres. They will dream romantically about such a reform. The more likely scenario is that the policy conference will be a meeting for the drafting of the ANC’s obituary. As with most liberation movements it will be a long, slow death, at the expense of the country.

There is a wildcard scenario in which the ANC finds the internal honesty to acknowledge the irreconcilable differences that now mark the movement’s many factions. An agreement to disagree would be better for the party, and the country, than another false unity, such as the one reached at Polokwane. But such a scenario would require unprecedented resolve and principle by the "good guys" in the party, whoever they are.

