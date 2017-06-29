How government and business can unite to lift SA out the quagmire

A collaborative partnership is needed, based on trust and commitment to putting the country’s economic and social development first. The National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) can play an important role as a forum for social partners to engage on economic transformation policy, to deal with unintended consequences in legislation and to optimise collaborative opportunities. However, this means Nedlac needs to be properly charged with economic transformation and given the teeth to drive the agenda forward.

Taking all of the above into account, Busa has mapped out a plan aimed at driving change that makes a difference — it cuts to the heart of the challenges and provides practical steps towards achieving a deracialised economy that will contribute to sustainable and inclusive growth. By working together in the country’s common interest, amazing things can happen and the negative pall hanging over our economy will be a thing of the past.

While we have seen substantial progress, the pace and depth of transformation has been insufficient. Business acknowledges that it has not done enough in this regard and is committed to playing its part in the future. With this in mind, the business approach was developed by determining the desired end-state of a vibrant, diverse and competitive deracialised economy and identifying the step changes required to deliver the desired end-state is therefore necessary.

Our plan incorporates a progressive, systemic and sustainable approach through key interventions to deracialise the economy. In this regard, we need to inculcate a transformative culture within businesses and build social cohesion in the workplace. Quality and demand-led education and skills development for current and future business needs require that we add our weight to enhanced support for basic education and play a leading role in determining skills development priorities.

Furthermore, large-scale enterprise development is required. This should be focused on expanding opportunities within supply chains by providing access to markets, facilitating access to capital and removing regulatory and other exclusionary practices that are barriers for emerging black enterprises. Importantly too, blockages to employment must be cleared, with systemic interventions promoting sustainable youth employment.