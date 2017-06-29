Opinion

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: CV checking is just one of the services the Guptas offer

29 June 2017 - 12:05 Robert Laing
Mosebenzi Zwane. Picture: GCIS
Mosebenzi Zwane - Mosebenzi Zwane. Picture: GCIS

Once Eskom’s Gupta-aligned executives and directors had completed pressuring Glencore into selling Optimum mine to the brothers, the power utility’s R2bn claim for substandard coal was slashed by 90%.

The shambles in the government’s once internationally acclaimed independent power producer programme has resulted in the fourth round’s winning bidders, which committed R58bn to 37 projects, being weeks away from collapse, after paying hefty prepayments amounting to millions of rand to Eskom.

It is payback time for the Gupta brothers’ cowardly use spies and twitter trolls. "The fact that their investigators are incompetent is neither here nor there," writes Peter Bruce.

When President Jacob Zuma suddenly replaced mineral resources minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi with a little known parliamentary backbencher from the Free State in October 2015, it did not elicit much response in the market. We now know from the leaked Gupta e-mails, that Mosebenzi Zwane’s CV was sent to the Guptas for approval weeks before he was appointed.

After its disastrous experience with Aurora Empowerment Systems — whose shareholders included the president’s nephew Khulubuse Zuma and Nelson Mandela’s grandson Zondwa Mandela — AngloGold Ashanti has decided it is better to close mines and retrench workers than place them at the mercy of fly-by-night operators.

South African Airways (SAA) has identified Vodacom Group executive Vuyani Jarana as the leading candidate to become the state-owned carrier’s first permanent CEO since November 2015, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Public schools are not allowed to promote a single religion and school governing bodies must develop a pluralistic attitude on religion in education, the High Court in Johannesburg has ruled, reaffirming state policy.

In SA, small businesses contribute only 65% to employment, when the worldwide average is 95%.

