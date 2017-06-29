EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: CV checking is just one of the services the Guptas offer
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Once Eskom’s Gupta-aligned executives and directors had completed pressuring Glencore into selling Optimum mine to the brothers, the power utility’s R2bn claim for substandard coal was slashed by 90%.
The shambles in the government’s once internationally acclaimed independent power producer programme has resulted in the fourth round’s winning bidders, which committed R58bn to 37 projects, being weeks away from collapse, after paying hefty prepayments amounting to millions of rand to Eskom.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
It is payback time for the Gupta brothers’ cowardly use spies and twitter trolls. "The fact that their investigators are incompetent is neither here nor there," writes Peter Bruce.
When President Jacob Zuma suddenly replaced mineral resources minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi with a little known parliamentary backbencher from the Free State in October 2015, it did not elicit much response in the market. We now know from the leaked Gupta e-mails, that Mosebenzi Zwane’s CV was sent to the Guptas for approval weeks before he was appointed.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
After its disastrous experience with Aurora Empowerment Systems — whose shareholders included the president’s nephew Khulubuse Zuma and Nelson Mandela’s grandson Zondwa Mandela — AngloGold Ashanti has decided it is better to close mines and retrench workers than place them at the mercy of fly-by-night operators.
South African Airways (SAA) has identified Vodacom Group executive Vuyani Jarana as the leading candidate to become the state-owned carrier’s first permanent CEO since November 2015, according to three people familiar with the matter.
#SchoolsReligion and a 30% pass mark is going to produce some interesting dogma. e.g. Moses and the Three Commandments.— Tom Eaton (@TomEatonSA) June 28, 2017
Public schools are not allowed to promote a single religion and school governing bodies must develop a pluralistic attitude on religion in education, the High Court in Johannesburg has ruled, reaffirming state policy.
Very Visual
Graph of the day
In SA, small businesses contribute only 65% to employment, when the worldwide average is 95%.
