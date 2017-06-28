London still best suited to serve as Europe’s financial centre

It’s easy to see why cities such as Paris and Frankfurt — or Amsterdam, often mentioned as a compromise candidate — imagine they can steal business from London. For one thing, all overlap with Asian and US markets during the trading day.

London largely depends on transaction flow from European markets, British and European multinationals, international fund managers, insurers and global currency and derivatives trading.

It also benefits from transactions completed elsewhere, which flow through key exchanges or markets.

LCH Clearnet, owned by the London Stock Exchange, clears more than 50% of interest-rate swaps across all currencies. London clears 97% of dollar interest-rate swaps and 75% of those in euros.

There is no inherent reason why that business could not shift elsewhere. But London has some unique advantages over its competitors. English is the lingua franca of international finance. English law governs the bulk of international transactions and English courts are particularly well-regarded.

Institutions such as the Bank of England command great confidence. Low taxes, reliable corporate laws and regulations that have historically been responsive to evolving industry needs all add to London’s financial power.

London benefits from network effects, where similar businesses and supporting services such as lawyers, accountants and consultants are located in close proximity to each other. Good infrastructure, technology and telecommunications as well as convenient transport links are key advantages.

Even more important is access to a skilled labour force with the relevant expertise. London has historically treated foreign workers generously, especially in the financial services industry, although Brexit could make hiring European bankers more difficult.

Global networks

It is difficult to see Frankfurt, Paris or Amsterdam accommodating an English-speaking, English-law financial culture.

Developing the infrastructure and networks needed to sustain a global financial centre will take time, regardless of French President Emmanuel Macron’s invitation for foreigners to move to Paris.

Neither Paris nor Frankfurt has a global trading culture, which evolved in London and Amsterdam over centuries of trading in goods and services.

An aggrieved EU is obviously keen to use Brexit to diminish London’s much-resented financial dominance.