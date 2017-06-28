Fixating on growth could subvert prospects of long-term prosperity

A systemic shift is occurring globally, with the old model of large-scale industrialisation unable to produce growth almost anywhere. European economies are stagnant and so has been Japan for a few decades. China has more than halved its growth expectations, while Brazil and Russia have been in prolonged recessions for years, in line with my 2012 predictions most Brics countries would soon face serious crunches.

Even Africa, which was until recently heralded as the "rising" continent, is experiencing severe downturns. Take Nigeria, which was celebrated as the continent’s economic miracle. In 2013, I had already indicated the country’s development "success" would be short-lived based on extensive exploitation of natural systems and local communities.

As the IMF suggests, the world might have entered a "secular stagnation". The US has been partly shielded from this trend because of its dominant currency position, a critical advantage in times of quantitative easing, and because of the expansive policies of the Obama administration. Although President Donald Trump presents himself as the "growth" president, he will probably achieve the opposite: his reckless policies will undermine the gains of the past, collapsing job creation in the more dynamic sectors of the economy in an effort to resuscitate moribund fossil fuel industries.

Factoring in the possibility of a new financial crisis — which some see already brewing in the US, but I dare bet it will be China that brings the global economy down this time — it becomes clear the world is in for a bumpy ride.

Over the past few years, I have learnt a thing or two about development, especially sustainable and equitable development. Above all, I have learnt the obsession with growth may have disastrous consequences for long-term prosperity.