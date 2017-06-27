Opinion

THE INSIDER: Saying ‘flock you’ by crying fowl

27 June 2017 - 06:03 The Iinsider
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

It seems waterfowl have become a proxy for commentary on bad governance. The Daily Sun reported recently that geese are an early warning system for motorists using the bad roads in Duduza, Ekurhuleni. It seems the birds signal the location of potholes by bathing in them when they are full of water.

In May, discontented residents of Steeple Aston in Oxfordshire floated more than 100 rubber ducks in rain-filled potholes, according to the British Broadcasting Corporation. In Belgrade in 2015, Serbian protesters wielded plastic ducks in their fight to stop a waterside development.

Earlier in 2017, a video drone flown over Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s properties showed "an expensively renovated 18th-century manor, featuring a pond complete with a duck house". Now large, yellow versions of the fowl are being deployed in pro-democracy rallies.

In Serbian slang, "patka" or "duck" also means "fraud", while in Brazil, to pay the duck means to pay for someone else’s mistakes. The Insider suggests our EFF add a dash of yellow to its red the next time it gives the president the bird.

Uniformly barking up wrong tree

According to reports, the Pentagon wasted millions of dollars buying the Afghanistan army a woodland camouflage uniform that was apparently chosen on a whim and may have made soldiers easier to spot. That’s all.

Wise Words

"I want to tell you something. You know, this whole camouflage thing, for me, doesn’t work very well. Because you go in the jungle, I can’t see you…. If you’re going to fight, clash!" (Robin Williams as Adrian Cronauer, Good Morning Vietnam, 1987)

THE INSIDER: Pardon me, did you say anything?

Some readers may feel the jaundiced Insider is being unfair, but I know what I know
Opinion
4 days ago

THE INSIDER: Black day for blackout activists

Social media blackout fails but headstand tweeting might just become a yoga trend or a yogitweet
Opinion
5 days ago

THE INSIDER: No brass to blow in Hong Kong

A parking bay there has just been sold for $664,000
Opinion
6 days ago

THE INSIDER: Insurance against bad dad ad

OUTsurance is guilty of a second ‘unintentional oversight’ in blaming a junior staffer for its too-pale Father’s Day montage
Opinion
7 days ago

THE INSIDER: Trump voters who feel like twits

A pause for all those Americans who were fooled into voting for Donald Trump at @Trump_Regrets
Opinion
12 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Still no Eskom solution in sight as ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: ‘Blame white monopoly capital ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ALLAN GREENBLO: Protector granted what was not ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Mkhwebane and her splendid, ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
STUART THEOBALD: How Oakbay’s listing provided a ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

THE INSIDER: How to prevent light-fingered colleagues from milking it
Opinion

THE INSIDER: Chinese torture for the Guptas
Opinion

THE INSIDER: Granny’s piano may land you a job
Opinion

THE INSIDER: Only the certified may join SABC
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.