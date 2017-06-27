THE INSIDER: Saying ‘flock you’ by crying fowl

It seems waterfowl have become a proxy for commentary on bad governance. The Daily Sun reported recently that geese are an early warning system for motorists using the bad roads in Duduza, Ekurhuleni. It seems the birds signal the location of potholes by bathing in them when they are full of water.

In May, discontented residents of Steeple Aston in Oxfordshire floated more than 100 rubber ducks in rain-filled potholes, according to the British Broadcasting Corporation. In Belgrade in 2015, Serbian protesters wielded plastic ducks in their fight to stop a waterside development.

Earlier in 2017, a video drone flown over Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s properties showed "an expensively renovated 18th-century manor, featuring a pond complete with a duck house". Now large, yellow versions of the fowl are being deployed in pro-democracy rallies.

In Serbian slang, "patka" or "duck" also means "fraud", while in Brazil, to pay the duck means to pay for someone else’s mistakes. The Insider suggests our EFF add a dash of yellow to its red the next time it gives the president the bird.

Uniformly barking up wrong tree

According to reports, the Pentagon wasted millions of dollars buying the Afghanistan army a woodland camouflage uniform that was apparently chosen on a whim and may have made soldiers easier to spot. That’s all.

Wise Words

"I want to tell you something. You know, this whole camouflage thing, for me, doesn’t work very well. Because you go in the jungle, I can’t see you…. If you’re going to fight, clash!" (Robin Williams as Adrian Cronauer, Good Morning Vietnam, 1987)