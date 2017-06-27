Erasing know-how and creating fictional enemies will not save SA

Making the companies that exist the scapegoats for the country’s difficulties is dangerous. It puts the emphasis on existing companies when the problem for SA is how to expand them and build many more new companies. Without this, it is hard to see how the country will create jobs for the 9-million people (and growing) who don’t work.

By setting up companies as the enemies of its people, SA risks making a big mistake.

South Africans need to tell themselves a new, more accurate story about what is going wrong and what needs to be fixed, because the "white monopoly capital" narrative, which proposes "radical economic transformation" as its solution is a recipe for failure.

There is no doubt SA needs economic transformation because there are too many unemployed people and too many people living in poverty. However, the creation of the "white monopoly capital" enemy is based on a fiction, and is counterproductive. Even if you accepted that companies were doing bad things and were the enemy, SA’s deep capital markets and billion-dollar companies mean it is not true that companies are owned by white people — 30% to 40% of JSE-listed companies are owned by foreigners and a similar ratio by domestic pension funds whose beneficiaries include millions of contributors, black and white.

Black economic empowerment (BEE) is necessary to tackle the inequities of the past, but it has been implemented in a way that is biased towards making the top of society blacker rather than helping the bottom of society get better.

Too many BEE incentives are about equity and shares, board positions and senior management, with far too little emphasis on generating entry-level jobs. BEE policy has also accentuated the country’s skill constraints by scaring off white people and increasing the premium paid for skilled black people.