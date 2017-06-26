Great opportunities on offer in a just energy transition

The next consideration is timing and the political moment. Using the coal example again, Eskom recently announced the planned closure of five coal-fired power stations. While these facilities are old and scheduled for decommissioning anyway, the Eskom message was that it was due to the renewable energy IPPs.

Due to the Eskom move, some trade unions started planning a campaign against the IPPs to protect workers’ jobs in the affected coal industries.

Conveniently, this suits Eskom, which has been refusing to sign 37 contracts with IPPs since July 2016.

The unions are correct in standing up for workers’ rights, but in this case, an action against the IPPs would only be of short-term benefit. Worldwide, the writing is on the wall, with renewables going from strength to strength, and providing many jobs in the process.

Conversely, coal for energy generation is an industry in decline and power utilities around the globe recognise this. For example, in the US the wind turbine technician profession is the fastest-growing occupation, while the coal-mining industry shed 10,900 job the year ending May 2016. It would be advantageous for the relevant unions in SA to campaign for the development of a proper plan for a just transition in this sector, as it will provide better long-term opportunities for their members.

A just transition across various sectors is clearly important, but it requires proper planning and government intervention. It will not just happen by itself. Market forces may drive many changes, but they will not necessarily be "just".

The key issue in this topic in SA is that there is no official planning around a just transition, although the National Planning Commission is looking into it.

Several civil society organisations, industry players and trade unions are working on this issue, but the government needs to step up to the plate.

There is a great opportunity to create many decent jobs and livelihoods within a system that prioritises environmental sustainability, ecosystem restoration and climate-change mitigation. However, the concept of a just transition must be recognised and high-level national planning must be done.

Many of these changes are coming regardless and they must be managed in the most just and equitable way possible. It is the right thing to do.

• Halsey is a member of the policy and research team at the environmental organisation Project 90 by 2030