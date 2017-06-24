A public protector’s job is to make sure people stick to the law — not change it

Part of her remedial action was to recommend that the secretary of Cabinet update the policy to provide ministers with more detailed guidance, and to recommend that the minister of police review the apartheid-era National Key Points Act. This review was required to clarify the act’s application and to bring it in line with the Constitution.

There are two major differences between these recommendations and an instruction that a constitutional provision be reworded in a specific manner.

Mkhwebane prescribed the exact wording of the new provision. She said that the clause which currently reads: "The primary object of the South African Reserve Bank is to protect the value of the currency in the interest of balance and sustainable economic growth in the Republic," should instead read: "The primary object of the South African Reserve Bank is to promote balanced and sustainable economic growth in the Republic, whilst ensuring that the socioeconomic wellbeing of the citizens is protected."

This is quite a different matter. Neither of Madonsela’s recommendation sets out the wording of the new provisions, merely the goal they should achieve. And each is aimed at bringing the relevant provisions into compliance with higher laws to which they are subject — either the Executive Members’ Ethics Act or the Constitution itself. And this is because it is the job of the public protector to remedy specific misconduct, and the job of Parliament to make laws.

In its judgment on the Nkandla case, the Constitutional Court held that the public protector is subject "only to the Constitution and the law". But she is subject to them. And the Constitution sets out a specific, thorough process for the passing of any law, and particularly a constitutional amendment.

The elected representatives of the people are meant to debate all laws and fashion them into the form they believe is best for the country. If the wording of any law is determined in advance of this process, then the process itself is rendered meaningless. The Constitution’s law-making requirements are discarded.

The public protector cannot throw out the Constitution. Her remedial action is therefore invalid.

Effects of the recommendation

If taken seriously, her recommendation has the potential to influence current political debates on economic development in SA, supporting the line advanced by groups such as Black First Land First, and reducing the independence of one of the few public bodies which has not yet been tainted by evidence of state capture.