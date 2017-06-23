THE INSIDER: Pardon me, did you say anything?

At a time when Donald Trump’s lawyer is lawyering up and money begets money in the White House, it is not surprising that Theresa May’s signature line became "Brexit means Brexit", followed by "enough is enough". This is not new though. The coffee-shop complacency of "it is what it is" dates back at least to the 16th century, when Italians said "che sarà, sarà" over a cup of warm wine.

The artlessness of saying nothing while seeming to end discussion of the matter is particularly suited to politicians: "money is money" is worthy of at least a couple. Sdumo Dlamini, who presided over the break-up of Cosatu, may ruefully ponder that the left has left.

The Insider has a few suggestions for all those who are holding up our democracy. The ANC’s national executive committee members who rapped President Jacob Zuma over the knuckles while patting his hand: sanction is sanction.

Brian Molefe, who quit as Eskom CEO and later tried to sign up again: resign means resign. The ad hoc committee that scrutinised Busisiwe Mkhwebane for the job of public protector yet overlooked her alarming flaws: oversight means oversight.

Some readers may feel the jaundiced Insider is being unfair, but I know what I know.

And to top it all off…

You would think that a fitness blogger would keep well away from whipped cream, favouring kale smoothies and protein shakes. But French athlete and model Rebecca Burger discovered just how deadly the high-cholesterol dessert topper could be when a pressurised whipped cream dispenser exploded, hitting her in the chest and killing her.

AFP reports that her death comes after two similar accidents in France in 2014, neither of which resulted in death.