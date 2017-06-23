Suppliers at a huge disadvantage when dealing with supermarkets

The National Development Plan estimates that 90% of SA’s semiskilled and unskilled jobs are likely to be created by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

But a study on SMEs in the fine-food supply sector illustrates the negative implications of the four supermarkets’ monopoly of food retail for SMEs and for job creation.

The study was done for the Research Project on Employment, Inclusive Growth and Income Distribution, an independent national research project initiated and supported by the Treasury and based at the University of Cape Town. The aim of the project is to provide policy makers with empirical evidence to combat unemployment, poverty and inequality.

The suppliers interviewed were black-and white-owned and most had started producing from a kitchen or garage. Their turnover ranged between R800,000 and R30m and most supplied more than one supermarket — 23 supplied Pick n Pay, 21 supplied Spar; 15 supplied Shoprite-Checkers and eight supplied Woolworths. On average, they manufactured 48 product lines and employed 34 unskilled people and five skilled. We found significant positive correlation between turnover and the number of jobs created.

Suppliers noted that Spar’s franchise model was an important entry point to test the market. Store owners can contract directly with their SME suppliers, suppliers can produce just enough for one store and deliver goods directly to it rather than waiting for hours behind the big trucks delivering to Pick n Pay. But Spar has a small market share and business growth necessitates supplying other supermarkets too.

Shoprite Checkers’ market for high-value products has a ceiling and most Woolworths products are "private label" (sold under the Woolworths brand). Supplying Pick n Pay is therefore critical to the growth of emerging small suppliers.

Typically, the supermarket and the supplier agree on a supply price and the supermarket’s mark-up for each product, which determines the selling (or shelf) price. Few suppliers take issue with this process.

However, all four supermarkets also charge their SME suppliers a "rebate commission" — ranging between 6% and 16% of every order, which comprises various fees. A significant part of the commission is known as an "incentive fee", which suppliers pay supermarkets for the privilege of having their stock on the shelf.