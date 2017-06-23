Forgotten, fed up and fighting for a better life

It has also been suggested that social media (including an app called Grassroot) is being used to organise gatherings. Clearly, this is most feasible in more tech-savvy urban environments – 51% of May’s service delivery protests took place in metros (compared with 48% of service delivery protests in 2017 so far).

The extent of this mobilisation is not yet clear, but social media appears to have been an element in organising the Gauteng protests, suggesting the Arab Spring phenomenon "the revolution will be tweeted" and possibly explaining why protests spread so quickly from one community to another.

But, do May’s service delivery protests suggest the seeds of national insurrection?

There was no clear demand for a new political order in any of the protests.

Service delivery protests remain very much that — protests around a key aspect of service delivery (water, electricity, housing and so forth) concentrated in the affected community rather than in a central public space.

While service delivery protests are frequently underpinned by a degree of anarchy, it is important to note that the local government elections were well supported less than a year ago.

With strong electoral turnout, communities appear to have retained at least some faith in the political system.

Service delivery protests are, therefore, probably used as an additional and perhaps reinforcing, but not alternative, voice to the ballot.

The surge in protests in Johannesburg and Tshwane was attributed by some including the South African Communist Party in Gauteng, to discontent with DA-EFF coalitions and a "delivery template" that was alleged to have been imposed on the metros with scant regard for the needs of the working class and poor.

But undermining this party-political argument was a service delivery protest in the impoverished Makause informal settlement in the ANC-run Gauteng metro Ekurhuleni.

In addition, the responsibility for service delivery backlogs in Gauteng (as Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba was quick to point out) falls at the door of the previous ANC administrations. Housing — a major grievance — was the responsibility of the city and Gauteng’s provincial government, which is run by the ANC.

Furthermore, electricity is delivered directly to Soweto, mainly by state utility Eskom.