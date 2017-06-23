Class battle lies at heart of service-delivery protests

Value-added tax that targets the working class has contributed a larger and larger part of the state’s revenue. The government has been actively and increasingly shifting wealth from the working class to the ruling class. While assisting the rich, the state has also been actively attacking the poor. In real terms, (inflation adjusted) spending on services for the working class, and the black working class in particular, has remained largely stagnant and in some cases, has even declined since 1994.

On average, the ANC government has allocated less than 2% of the budget to housing for the working class. Services such as water, electricity, housing, sanitation, healthcare and education for black working-class areas including Eldorado Park, Ennerdale and Orange Farm in Gauteng — are, therefore, a shambles.

The government under the stewardship of the ANC has reduced the amount of money it transfers to local governments to deliver services such as sanitation and refuse removal drastically. It has been done to please international capitalists in the form of speculators. Speculators tend to target buying the bonds of states with low debt levels. To keep national debt as low as possible, the government slashed transfers to local governments. Municipalities, therefore, have less in real terms for service delivery.

To try generating income, local governments across SA have aggressively adopted cost recovery for services to the working class such as electricity, water, sanitation and refuse removal. Consequently, people who can’t afford to pay, don’t get the services. Prepaid meters have been installed in working-class areas across the country, cutting people off from the basics of life, such as water, if they can’t pay. This is a form of systemic violence that degrades the lives of people.

Most municipalities have been spending funds derived from their cost-recovery schemes on building and maintaining infrastructure for companies. In cities such as Cape Town, central business districts are kept plush while townships remain in a state of degradation. Local governments also continue to allocate far more resources per household to former white suburbs than townships. The City of Joburg spends more per household in Sandton than it does in Soweto.

Making matters worse, municipalities have followed rabid outsourcing of basic services. For a connected local elite, usually linked to the ANC or in some areas the DA, it has been a godsend.

This has resulted in contracts for housing and service delivery handed out to those who have political connections. Nepotism, corruption and patronage have become rife.

The consequence of these neoliberal policies at a local level is that service delivery is abysmal.

The government does this, at a local and national level, because it is an instrument of the ruling class. States only exist to enforce the rule of a minority elite over a majority. Even in a parliamentary democracy, it is the elite that indirectly and directly control the state, which it uses to increase its wealth and bolster and solidify its power.

In SA, politicians also use the state directly for self-enrichment.

Of course, governments do provide some services to the poor. These are and were concessions that have been forced on the ruling class by the working class through the history of struggle. The black working class in SA receives some support from the state — although meagre — only because of the country’s history of struggle.