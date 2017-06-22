Opinion

THE INSIDER: Black day for blackout activists

Social media blackout fails but headstand tweeting might just become a yoga trend or a yogitweet

22 June 2017 - 05:52 The Insider
People take part in International Yoga Day on Wednesday. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Wednesday was supposed to be what activist Ntsiki Mazwai had envisaged as a social media blackout day, in protest against high data costs in SA. It appears not to have worked as many addicted users couldn’t resist checking their social media accounts, ironically turning the blackout into a trend.

Those serious enough about giving social media a miss for a day could have turned to something much less stressful – yoga. Wednesday was International Day of Yoga, so declared by the UN. Whether anyone in a yoga Sirsasana pose (generally known as a headstand) tried to tweet at the same time is not known, but a picture of someone trying this might just become a yoga trend or a yogitweet.

A story not for teeto(e)tallers

A hotel in Canada is looking for a person who stole a human toe. Like so many stories involving missing toes, this one starts with alcohol. At Dawson City’s Downtown Hotel, the signature drink is the Sourtoe Cocktail, which is a shot of whiskey with a dehydrated toe in it. As with all the finest drinking establishments, there is a rule about the Sourtoe Cocktail: you can drink it fast or slow — but your lips must touch the toe.

As this is a high-class establishment with clear succession plans in place, there are a few back-up toes, but the hotel is still furious. "This was our new toe," cried Terry Lee, the hotel’s "toe captain". "We just started using it this weekend!"

The toe was donated by a man who had it surgically removed, after which it was cured in salt for six months. Nobody seems to think the reason it needed removing is important. Was it an advanced case of toe jam football? Was it "stubbed" to a point of no return? Was it removed to help further the ends of bipedal science?

Reports that the police are on the lookout for a man suffering from athlete’s tongue are unconfirmed.

THE INSIDER: No brass to blow in Hong Kong

A parking bay there has just been sold for $664,000
