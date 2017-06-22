It’s a jungle out there so build resilience and adapt

The core features of a resilient organisation lie in two main areas: the capacity to withstand uncertainty and the ability to achieve optimal connectedness. The former means building fat into existing structures so that the organisation has the resources and potential to survive when things don’t go as planned.

Being connected enough means avoiding the kind of isolation that can be damaging to a business.

But it also means not being over-connected to existing systems, structures, relationships and methods.

Under-connectedness increases vulnerability. But overconnectedness risks atrophy. It is essential to see the value of different perspectives and styles of strategy, depending on the environment.

There is no shortage of well-known theoretical perspectives on the crafting of strategy. But the best strategy is worth nothing if it is not implemented.

In simple, applied terms, this means thinking about strategy, planning for strategy, executing the strategy, engaging people in the strategy and putting the strategy into action.

An end-to-end approach includes thinking, formulating and visioning (including three-and five-year plans); moves into examining options, understanding gaps and initiatives associated with those gaps; understanding the uncertainty; and then developing objectives and action plans.

In tough economic times, an essential part of the implementation is engaging the people involved. In this sense, it is helpful to think of sound strategy — whether it is a more general business plan or specifically geared towards resilience — not only as end to end but also as rounded or spherical. The top-down aspect ensures that there is leadership and direction but engagement comes up from the bottom. It’s a matter of culture and buy-in.

Strategy and implementation should also be approached from the outside in so as to take in the context; that is, it should be propped up by relevance. And lastly, it must be viewed from the inside out, for leverage. This involves examining what distinctive competencies are available in order to differentiate.

SA’s social, political and economic climate is at best unpredictable. Organisations are facing a more challenging business environment with greater risks and, thanks to fewer borrowing and lending options, less access to capital.

Infrastructural hurdles take their toll.

In the same poll by ITWeb and ContinuitySA, the majority of organisations said their downtime over the previous year had been caused by power outages. The rest had faced technological or network issues.

Then there are the human resources challenges. Even in 2015, when growth was declining more slowly, SA faced a dismal level of employee engagement, according to one report. At the time, British multinational Aon noted that just a 5% increase in employee engagement could add up to a 3% increase in annual revenue, so when belts are tight, it’s an investment worth making.