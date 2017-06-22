Colonial arrogance cages all of Palestine

It takes three or four hours to get to a destination that is only 40km away. It won’t be long before they see the same images that Palestinians see daily: caged animals.

They should have to live in the pressure-cooker prison that is the Gaza Strip. In June, Gazans entered their 10th year of Israeli siege: no electricity, sealed borders, no exports, no reconstruction, no travel for a traumatised population that is 80% refugees and mostly under 18.

Extreme pressure is growing on the population there, and the pressure cooker will explode soon.

Palestinians have been caged in a prison for 50 years — living in a non-state with no rights or citizenship.

It is time the Israeli government and its apologists understand what four out of every five Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem have known their entire lives: an evolving occupation through which the Israeli military and intelligence services exert control over every aspect of Palestinian land and life.

Then, they might just understand what it is like to be stuck in a permanent nonentity status, denied choices or rights.

Maybe they will realise Palestinians, too, have the right to self-determination, the right to life and the right to dignity.

The realisation of Palestinian human rights cannot wait any longer. The world has allowed Israel to delay justice for 50 years. In doing so, justice has been denied for 50 years.

If we do not act with a sense of urgency, we will usher in the next 50 years of occupation.

• Dadoo is a researcher with the Media Review Network and the co-author of Why Israel? The Anatomy of Zionist Apartheid: A South African Perspective.