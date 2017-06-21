What Amazon is really after in its Whole Foods acquisition

As an extreme example of this, consider my neighbourhood. Nearby, there used to be a Harris Teeter [founded in 1936]. When Harris Teeter exited the Atlanta market, Kroger bought its lease. Kroger eventually closed the store to focus on other locations, but has continued to pay the lease, which expires next year, to prevent other grocers from coming in to compete.

If geography matters in grocery, and everything we know about the business suggests it does, then for Amazon to gain significant share in this industry Whole Foods will be only the first of many large grocery store purchases.

Some may be collateral damage, but it’s not the mass grocers that have the most to worry from Amazon buying Whole Foods. It’s the higher-profit-margin consumer packaged-goods companies.

In its most recent fiscal year, Procter & Gamble earned a juicy $10.5bn on $65.3bn in revenue. Colgate-Palmolive earned $2.4bn on $15.2bn in revenue. There were already questions about how robust the "moats" of these companies were — the barriers to entry for potential competitors — and the Amazon-Whole Foods merger shows that at least one barbarian can make it over the gate.

The entrenched consumer packaged-goods companies have large market shares based on an economic and distribution model that is breaking down. Until now, if you sold the most product you could benefit the most from economies of scale, allowing you to lower prices or expand profit margins. And if you earned the most money you could spend the most on mass marketing and buy up all the shelf space at grocery and big-box stores. Start-ups would have to overcome three daunting challenges: higher production cost per unit, low brand recognition, and difficulty getting shelf space.

But that’s changing, in part because of Amazon. With its Amazon Basics brand, Amazon is already gaining significant market share in diapers and batteries. They could extend the Amazon Basics brand to other categories, and push it out to Whole Foods stores. In food, Whole Foods has already created the "365" private-label brand — another vehicle for Amazon to attack high-margin major brands.