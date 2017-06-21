Low volatility sees world growth rising steadily

Every market dip is met with a wave of buying, suggesting that faith in the central bank "put" is as strong as ever. Ultimately, investors are betting the Fed and its central bank peers have their back, despite the relatively hawkish noises coming out of the Fed.

This refers to the perception that central banks will do whatever it takes to avoid the financial and economic damage a crash would unleash. Essentially, that means maintaining a loose monetary policy and the flow of liquidity into financial assets.

It is a view borne out in the US bond market, where the gap between short-dated and long-dated yields is the smallest since 2007. The flatness of the yield curve shows that investors do not believe the Fed will tighten much at all.

Surprise, surprise

The central bank prop of trillions of dollars, euros, sterling and yen of stimulus has powered the global economic and market rebound from the 2007-09 crisis. The danger now is complacency.

With yields so low — a consequence of central banks’ massive bond-buying programmes — investors are taking extra risks by seeking returns in markets or regions they would not normally venture in. Valuations get pushed higher and bubbles form.

Investors have had no shortage of potential minefields to navigate over the past year, including the political shocks of Brexit and Trump’s election, rising tensions between the West and North Korea, and a heavy European election calendar. Some of these risks have been more benign than feared and some have yet to play out at all. But nothing on the political front has derailed markets, mainly because the global economy and company earnings growth have been humming along nicely.

World growth is ticking along steadily and, according to Fitch, will rise to 3.1% next year, the fastest rate since 2010. According to JP Morgan, global economic volatility has not been this low for 40 years. Global earnings growth is forecast at about 12% for the next 12 months, the fastest rate since 2011.

But the growth picture has darkened this month, at least relative to lofty expectations, if Citi’s range of economic surprises indexes are anything to go by.