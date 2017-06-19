Society must prepare for the merging of mind and machine

In years to come, an ecosystem of interconnected apps in the cloud could help you diagnose your health in real time and control organic clothing that can repair human tissue.

Imagine your work embracing biometrics to perform duties with digitally assisted deductive reasoning inside your head. This would remove the need to meet your boss in person.

Apps will power thoughts and allow people to telecommunicate in ways that stretch imaginations to new dimensions. Sound implausible?

The combination of biological and digital intelligence is a growing area in "knowledge engineering" which aims to solve complex problems by working in harmony with human expertise.

Tech industry futurist Elon Musk recently launched Neura-link, a start-up that aims to develop technology that connects our brains to computers. "If humans want to continue to add value to the economy, they must augment their capabilities through a merger of biological intelligence and machine intelligence," he says.

As the digital economy reaches greater levels of sophistication, the ability to think faster, work smarter and make data safer will be imperative to survival.

In the future, machine learning will be a vital part of advancing services to add value. At the same time, we are heading towards an era in which AI will dictate transactional processes, automatically manage, learn and self-diagnose risk response and much more.

Applications will no longer be confined to specific devices or cloud architecture, but will be part of an ecosystem of ubiquitous sets of software solutions.

The use of behavioural data is becoming more common too. Some insurance companies, for example, are offering to install location sensors in customers’ cars to determine the price of policies on a driver’s skill.

Accessing sensitive data and apps is fundamental to the way we function in our daily lives, ranging from online banking to buying goods. Therefore, the ability to authenticate a person is essential for security purposes. Digital identity is your most valuable asset. Who you are, what you do and the data you possess will have more significance as you trade and interact with companies.

Governments are already exploring paperless passports, whereby a traveller’s biometric data is stored digitally and used for identification.

Computers are learning how to be human. Smart machines can talk to us in the vernacular and interact through AI. Emotional recognition can make communication between people and devices more interactive.