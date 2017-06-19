BHP’s new chairman can choose between being cutting-edge or cautious

On that view BHP’s share price performance does not actually look that bad, with the stock gaining rapidly from the January low last year due to sharp gains in the price of its main profit earner, iron ore, as well as other commodities, especially coal.

But over the longer term, BHP’s performance becomes much less impressive.

The stock dropped to just above A$19 in November of 2008, in the wake of the global financial crisis.

Buying BHP at that point would have been a good investment as the shares took off as China poured huge amounts of money into resource-heavy infrastructure projects to stimulate growth after the global downturn.

BHP rode the wave to a peak of A$44.89 on April 11 2011, but after that it was all downhill until the low of January 2016, as iron ore and coal notched up five consecutive losing years.

BHP’s role in its own downturn

It would be a simple argument to say that BHP merely tracked the decline in commodity prices, but that ignores the company’s own complicity in causing prices to slide.

In common with its peers, BHP decided to use the cash generated from the sharp rise in commodity prices as a result of Chinese stimulus to dramatically boost production, particularly in iron ore.

As soon as one major producer decided that the China story was a never-ending gift to miners, basically they all had to follow or stand to lose market share.

The management and board of BHP at the time made the mistake of believing the optimistic view of forecast Chinese steel output, while ignoring the historic fact that virtually every commodity boom is ended by too much supply being built.

The company was perhaps too loose with its cash. With the benefit of hindsight it overpaid for its US shale assets and it frittered money away on failed attempts to take over a Canadian potash producer.

It took a few years to realise the errors, and BHP dramatically shifted course when appointing Andrew Mackenzie as CE in May 2013, with his razor-like focus on driving down costs and pulling back from the deal-making beloved by his predecessor Marius Kloppers.

BHP today still appears to be running very much along the lines Andrew Mackenzie set, namely a strong focus on cost-control and boosting efficiencies to generate strong cash flow.

The problem is some investors want more, with activist shareholder group Elliott Management pushing for BHP to exit its US petroleum business and focus more on giving returns to shareholders.

The appointment of former packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as chairman can be chalked up as a victory for Elliot, given the hedge fund’s demand for board renewal and new thinking.

But how much should MacKenzie listen to shareholders such as Elliott, given they are most likely focused on maximising returns on a fairly short-term basis, as opposed to longer-term investors such as pension funds that make up the bulk of BHP’s shareholders.

It is here where MacKenzie has to look at what kind of company BHP wants to be.

If he chooses the Andrew Mackenzie model of trying to be the best at digging up and shipping various minerals, then BHP should focus on returning as much money as possible to shareholders as dividends, while making it explicit that those returns will be linked to the vagaries of commodity prices.

On the other hand, BHP can try to run as leanly as possible while still aggressively seeking expansion opportunities using the cash generated from its existing operations.

That sounds like the best path, but the problem is it seems that virtually every major mining company struggles to simultaneously be both a cutting-edge, growth-focused innovator and a cost-driven dividend play.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Clyde Russell owned shares in BHP as an investor in a fund.

Reuters