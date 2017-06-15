Opinion

CARTOON: Brexit Backtrack

British workers feel the pinch as wage growth stalls

The ‘astonishingly weak’ numbers showing a worsening hit to household earnings will inform the Bank of England’s rates decision on Thursday
May faces delays due to fire and Irish concerns

France’s Macron says the door is still open for Britain to stay in the EU, and the Irish republican Sinn Fein party is ‘concerned’ about the DUP ...
Theresa May woos partner as Brexit looms

DUP leader travels to Downing Street as EU negotiator dismissed any postponement of talks because the issues are too complex
EDITORIAL: Nothing stable and predictable

French and the British elections demonstrate how quickly changes in direction and sentiment are taking place in political systems
